FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Garrett Wilson's season began with a four-year, $130 million contract extension on the eve of training camp.

It ended, officially, on Friday, when the New York Jets announced that he is done for the year.

Wilson has been on injured reserve with a knee sprain since Nov. 13, so this comes as no surprise. The Jets (3-11), who face the New Orleans Saints (4-10) on Sunday at the Superdome, were eliminated two weeks ago from playoff contention.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Wilson was "on board" with the decision.

"He's doing really, really well as far as his rehab," Glenn said. "We just want to be smart with him because he's a key cog in what we're doing here. To be able to get him back in the offseason program, fully healthy, ready to go, we feel like that was the best decision for all of us."

Wilson, who reached 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, finishes with only seven games played, 36 receptions, 395 yards and four touchdowns. (He missed two games earlier in the season with a different injury to the same knee.) His yardage total leads the team, which says a lot about the state of the Jets' passing offense.

One of the storylines in training camp was Wilson's reunion with his former Ohio State quarterback, Justin Fields.

As it turned out, they played only five games together, winning once -- 27-20 over the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 9. It would be Wilson's last action of the season. Fields wound up getting benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor; Fields started only nine games.

Wilson, 25, is regarded as one of the Jets' foundational players, which is why they locked up him and cornerback Sauce Gardner to long-term extensions. Of course, that didn't stop them from trading Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline.

Fields could be in uniform on Sunday as the backup quarterback. Rookie Brady Cook will start for the second straight game, with Fields or Taylor -- both returning from injuries -- slated to be the No. 2. Glenn said he hasn't made that decision yet. Both players were inactive last week.

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor, who will miss his second straight game with a neck injury, is expected to return next week.

"He'll be fine," Glenn said.