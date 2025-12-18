Open Extended Reactions

The Jaguars are finalizing a three-year, $60 million extension with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers that ties him to Jacksonville through the 2028 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $40 million guaranteed, the sources told Schefter.

Meyers, acquired by the Jaguars from the Las Vegas Raiders at the NFL's trade deadline, had been scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

He has 27 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns in six games since joining the Jaguars, who are 5-1 since the trade and have vaulted into first place in the AFC South.

Meyers, 29, has 453 receptions for 5,299 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career, which began with the New England Patriots in 2019.