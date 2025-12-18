Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- One of Cincinnati's top rookies will make his return on Sunday. Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart said he will play against the Miami Dolphins in the team's road finale.

Stewart has been on injured reserve since suffering a left knee injury in a Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. Per a source, Stewart suffered a torn PCL. Even though the injury did not require surgery, it was significant enough to sideline the Bengals' first-round pick for more than six weeks.

On Thursday, Stewart said he's eager to be back on the field.

"I just want to go out there and make an impact -- whether it's doing my job or all the extraordinary stats," Stewart said after Thursday's practice.

The former Texas A&M product entered the year with high expectations following a belated start to his pro career. Stewart did not start practicing with the team until after training camp started.

A contract dispute over void language in the contract delayed the finalization of his fully guaranteed contract worth $18.97 million. He played in the first two games of the season before he suffered a sprained ankle that caused him to miss four contests in the middle of the season.

He returned to start in three games -- a Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and then back-to-back losses to the New York Jets and the Bears before he picked up the knee issue.

Even before that happened, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he saw a player who was trying to fight through an injury.

"I think he's just had a tough go of it this season," Taylor said on Wednesday. "And it's because just things that have happened to him on the field."

Despite not being able to practice or play, Taylor said that Stewart was in the front row of team meetings, completely focused when Taylor spoke to the group. Stewart said the praise from his head coach meant a lot to him.

"I always try to do the right thing," Stewart said. "Even though you're out [and] it sucks on your mental [health], your mental is going downhill, especially in the position I was in. So as long as I was in, keeping up-to-date on the playbook, at least I would probably hit the ground running by the time I come back."

The Bengals (4-10) are already eliminated from playoff contention with three games remaining in the regular season. Cincinnati will not have All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is on injured reserve and has not played since Week 8.

Taylor has already ruled out defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr., who is dealing with a sprained left ankle that could keep him out for the rest of the season, according to a source.

Stewart, who grew up in Miami, said he will have about 15 friends and family in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium, a venue he drove by every day on his way to Monsignor Pace High School.

Sunday could be the start of a good stretch to close out what has otherwise been a frustrating season.

"It's been a long year, for sure," Stewart said. "But you just gotta be where your feet are. Hopefully next year is a better year for me."