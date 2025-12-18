        <
          NFL Week 16 uniforms: Seahawks debut 'Rivalries' look

          The Seattle Seahawks will debut their "Rivalries" uniforms on "Thursday Night Football." NFL / X
          • Anthony GharibDec 18, 2025, 02:14 PM

          Week 16 of the NFL season marks the Seattle Seahawks' debut of their "Rivalries" uniforms.

          Seattle will wear its brand-new "Rivalries" threads on "Thursday Night Football" against the Los Angeles Rams. The look includes wolf-grey jerseys and pants with iridescent green jersey numbers. The helmet maintains a similar green color with a metallic chrome finish. Of course, the hawk logo is prominent on the lid, too. Down the pant stripes is a soundwave-inspired pattern that creates a ripple effect across the jersey's shoulders. The numbers also include a glow reminiscent of raindrops glistening on Seattle's streets.

          The Indianapolis Colts will wear their "Indiana Nights" look on "Monday Night Football" against the San Francisco 49ers. The design includes a black helmet for the first time in team history as well as a blue with texture in a heather style -- the first of its kind in the league. A "C" logo appears on the front upper corner of the uniform with a silhouette of the state of Indiana inside it.

          The Houston Texans also make their mark in the alternate uniform space. Houston is wearing its battle-red look against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Texans' all-red look includes a bullhorn shape on the helmet and shoulder, with a similarly colored dark stripe on the right side of the pants.

          Throwbacks are well represented, too, as the Miami Dolphins are donning their aqua throwbacks against the Cincinnati Bengals. The threads coincide with Miami honoring the 60th anniversary of the franchise.

          Here's a look at the Week 16 uniforms for all NFL teams.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: TBA

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Blue

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Brown

          Pants: TBA

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Sunset orange

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Honolulu blue

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Battle red

          Jersey: Battle red

          Pants: Battle red

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Blue

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Powder blue

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Royal

          Pants: Sol

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Aqua

          Pants: White

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Midnight green

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: Wolf grey

          Pants: Wolf grey

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Pewter

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: Light blue

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: Burgundy

          Pants: TBA