Week 16 of the NFL season marks the Seattle Seahawks' debut of their "Rivalries" uniforms.
Seattle will wear its brand-new "Rivalries" threads on "Thursday Night Football" against the Los Angeles Rams. The look includes wolf-grey jerseys and pants with iridescent green jersey numbers. The helmet maintains a similar green color with a metallic chrome finish. Of course, the hawk logo is prominent on the lid, too. Down the pant stripes is a soundwave-inspired pattern that creates a ripple effect across the jersey's shoulders. The numbers also include a glow reminiscent of raindrops glistening on Seattle's streets.
The Indianapolis Colts will wear their "Indiana Nights" look on "Monday Night Football" against the San Francisco 49ers. The design includes a black helmet for the first time in team history as well as a blue with texture in a heather style -- the first of its kind in the league. A "C" logo appears on the front upper corner of the uniform with a silhouette of the state of Indiana inside it.
The Houston Texans also make their mark in the alternate uniform space. Houston is wearing its battle-red look against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Texans' all-red look includes a bullhorn shape on the helmet and shoulder, with a similarly colored dark stripe on the right side of the pants.
Throwbacks are well represented, too, as the Miami Dolphins are donning their aqua throwbacks against the Cincinnati Bengals. The threads coincide with Miami honoring the 60th anniversary of the franchise.
Here's a look at the Week 16 uniforms for all NFL teams.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: TBA
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Blue
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Brown
Pants: TBA
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Sunset orange
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Honolulu blue
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Battle red
Jersey: Battle red
Pants: Battle red
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Blue
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Powder blue
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Royal
Pants: Sol
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: Aqua
Pants: White
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: White
Pants: Midnight green
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: Green
Jersey: Wolf grey
Pants: Wolf grey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: White
Pants: Pewter
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: Light blue
Pants: White
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: Burgundy
Pants: TBA