NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without starting inside linebacker Cedric Gray for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gray suffered a concussion from a collision with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle early in the fourth quarter of last week's 37-24 loss.

Titans interim coach Mike McCoy said second-year linebacker James Williams Sr. will start in Gray's place. Williams worked with the first-team defense for the first couple of weeks in training camp before being supplanted by Gray during joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons.

Gray's 144 total tackles are the third most in the league and 19 short of former Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair's franchise record 163 tackles set in 2023. Williams is excited about getting the chance to fill Gray's role on Sunday.

"I've been waiting for this because it's a great opportunity for me to go out there and show the world what I can do," Williams said. "Bones [special teams coordinator John Fassel] has been telling me all year to play with controlled chaos. If I play with controlled chaos, I will make plays. I just have to control myself by staying on the edge, but don't cross it."

The Titans also ruled out wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) and rookie outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (knee) for Sunday, while listing outside linebacker Ali Gaye (knee) as questionable. Oliver, Oladejo, and Gaye were designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

McCoy also said left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (neck) will get the green light for Sunday after missing last week's game against the 49ers. Moore practiced all week with a neck roll added to his shoulder pads.