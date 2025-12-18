Stephen A. Smith discusses whether the Packers' injuries give the team an excuse if they don't win the Super Bowl. (1:42)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Officially, both Josh Jacobs and Christian Watson have the same injury status -- questionable -- for Saturday's NFC showdown at Chicago, but the Green Bay Packers' two offensive standouts had very different weeks.

Watson, the receiver who was taken to a Denver hospital during last Sunday's loss to the Broncos for fear that he had sustained a serious chest injury, practiced Wednesday and Thursday and has proclaimed himself likely to play.

Jacobs, the running back who finished the game against the Broncos but has been battling a sore left knee for more than a month, did not practice all week.

They were among 10 players listed as questionable for the Packers (9-4-1) when they released their status report on Thursday afternoon.

When asked Thursday what he thought of Watson's return to practice, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said: "Encouraging."

As for Jacobs and starting right tackle Zach Tom (back/knee), LaFleur was less certain. Neither practiced Thursday.

"It means we'll give them up 'til game time," LaFleur said.

Jacobs said that his knee swelled up again during the loss to the Broncos, a game in which he had both a rushing and receiving touchdown and actually implored the coaches to put him back in despite the pain. Jacobs said he will once again push LaFleur to allow him to play against the Bears. He has missed just one game this season.

"It's been a couple times since I've been here where we kind of clashed on if they was going to allow me to play or not, and every time I had a pretty good game," Jacobs said. "I think he's probably to the point where he's like, 'Man, I'm just going to trust you. If you say you can do it and you believe that you can do, then I'm going to let you go.'"

Among the others listed as questionable were safety Evan Williams (knee), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), running back Chris Brooks (chest), tackle Darian Kinnard (neck), defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (illness), defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (groin) and defensive end Collin Oliver (hamstring). Neither Cox nor Oliver was on the active roster as of Thursday, but each had begun his three-week practice window to return from injury. Of that group of eight, only Williams and Enagbare did not practice Thursday.

The Packers ruled out tight end Josh Whyle (concussion), running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf, hamstring) and guard John Williams (back).

If Watson plays against the Bears (10-4), he would do so six days after his emergency room visit.

He went to a Denver hospital because there was an initial fear that he might not be able to fly home with the team after the game. But X-rays and a CT scan did not show anything that would prevent him from doing so. Watson was injured on a deep pass that was intercepted by Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, who fell on top of Watson.

"They had some concern right away with just like with the ribs and stuff, making sure nothing was dislocated or anything," Watson said. "Didn't want to put me in a bad spot just flying back and everything."

"It's feeling pretty good for everything considered," Watson added. "So, I think it'll be all right for the game."

Watson's injury early in the third quarter was part of a deluge of injuries in the game, including Micah Parsons' season-ending torn ACL. Evan Williams sustained his knee injury on the same play in which Parsons was hurt, although it was barely noticeable.

"I look up, thinking I'm there's going to be a couple trainers," Williams said. "There's one trainer holding a water bottle. And I'm like, 'Where's everybody else?' And there's 15 in a circle all around Micah. I was like, 'Oh, damn.'"