FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets are sticking with undrafted rookie Brady Cook as their quarterback, tacitly acknowledging they're in evaluation mode as they play out the final three games of another lost season.

Unlike last week, when Cook was the only healthy option, the Jets will have Tyrod Taylor and/or Justin Fields available for Sunday against the New Orleans Saints (4-10). They have been out with groin and knee injuries, respectively.

Coach Aaron Glenn wouldn't say which one will be Cook's backup, but he obviously feels comfortable that at least one will be ready or else the Jets wouldn't have released practice squad quarterback Adrian Martinez on Tuesday.

The Jets (3-11), eliminated from playoff contention on Dec. 7, are eager to see more of Cook, who has played the past seven quarters. There's a good chance that Taylor (pending free agent) and Fields (possible cap casualty) won't be on the roster next season.

"I feel like I'm going to continue to evaluate [Cook] and see exactly how he's going to operate on a consistent basis," Glenn said Wednesday.

Fields, signed to a two-year, $40 million contact last offseason, was benched after 10 games. Taylor made the next three starts, but injured his groin, leaving Glenn no choice but to start Cook last week -- a 48-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If the Jets were in contention, maybe they'd be opting for one of the veterans. Now it's just about figuring out the No. 2 job.

"We'll see how they progress during the week to see who actually will be the two or the three," Glenn said. "Because those guys are coming back from injury, I want to make sure that we get the person that's going to be the most healthy that's going to be able to operate as a two."

Glenn wouldn't commit to Cook beyond this week.

In one start and one relief appearance, Cook has completed only 36 of 63 passes (57%) for 339 yards, 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions, including three end zone interceptions.

He showed early promise against the Jaguars, completing six of six passes, including a touchdown to Adonai Mitchell, in the first quarter. Glenn has said that Cook, a three-year starter at Missouri, has the potential to last in the NFL.

Cook has faced adverse circumstances -- huge deficits in the past two games. The defense struggled so much that Glenn fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Monday, naming defensive backs coach Chris Harris the interim coordinator.

"I want to see [Cook] in a situation where our defense and offense and special teams complement each other, and see exactly how he's going to operate there," Glenn said. "And I think he deserves an opportunity to do it."

Cook won't have the team's two leading receivers, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and tight end Mason Taylor, who was ruled out for the second straight week with a neck injury. Wilson (knee) has been on injured reserve for the past five weeks, and it sounds like he will remain there.

Glenn said he's planning to speak with Wilson and the doctors, and they expect to have a decision on his status "pretty soon."