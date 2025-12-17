Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- For the second time in a week, the New York Jets have extended a potential free agent.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract extension on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The deal can be worth a maximum of $5.5 million per year, the source said.

Ruckert, a 2022 third-round pick, has produced at a modest level -- only 55 receptions and one touchdown for his career -- but he's a reliable blocker and a contributor on special teams. Coach Aaron Glenn sees Ruckert as an ideal fit in the culture he's trying to build.

Used mainly as the No. 2 tight end, behind rookie Mason Taylor, Ruckert has set career highs this season for receptions (20) and receiving yards (163). With 383 offensive snaps, he's on the verge of setting a career high in that category, too.

For Ruckert, who played his college ball at Ohio State, this is an extension of his boyhood dream. He grew up a Jets fan in Lindenhurst, New York.

General manager Darren Mougey is trying to be proactive with pending free agents. Last week, he signed starting center Josh Myers to a two-year, $11 million extension.