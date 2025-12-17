Cam Ward airs one out to Gunnar Helm, who reaches the end zone for a 34-yard Titans touchdown. (0:20)

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As the Tennessee Titans wrap up their unsuccessful 2025 season, their attention is beginning to turn to the search for their next head coach -- quarterback Cam Ward wants to be a part of the process.

"I want to meet all of them," Ward said of the next candidates. "Every coach who gets the opportunity to come here, I want to have conversations throughout the process with them. I'm going to be here for that whole time."

Ward said president of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi had spoken with him about his involvement in the search. The rookie quarterback said he'll be all-in on the next head coach regardless of whether it's a defensive- or offensive-minded hire.

Tennessee fired coach Brian Callahan in October after a 1-5 start to the season, citing a lack of team growth and individual progress from Ward, despite the coach's offensive background.

Ward was very outspoken about his support for Callahan during training camp saying he wanted to play well enough to make Callahan one of the top coaches in the league.

Now the Titans are searching for Callahan's replacement. Interim head coach Mike McCoy hasn't been able to get better results, posting a 1-8 record since taking over.

According to a team source, the Titans are looking for a candidate with strong leadership skills who will help establish an identity, something the team has lacked over the past two seasons.