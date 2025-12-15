Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons' home was broken into while the team was in Santa Clara, California, to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

"Team security is actively working with Metro Nashville Police Department to recover items stolen from Jeff Simmons' house," the Titans said in a statement. "No residents were home during the burglary."

According to the Metro Nashville PD, the burglary happened shortly after 7 p.m. local time "when at least six suspects entered after smashing out window glass. Multiple items were taken."

According to police, Simmons called authorities when he arrived home from California early Monday morning.

In a caption accompanying a video posted to his Instagram Story showing the break-in, Simmons wrote: "What if any of my family members was in my house?? All that materialistic s--- you can have but this is crazy!"

Simmons caught his second career touchdown pass in Sunday's game, which the Titans lost 37-24.

The break-in at Simmons' home is the latest instance of an athlete's home being burglarized while they are playing away from home. Earlier this season, $200,000 in property was allegedly stolen from the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders while his team was playing in Baltimore.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.