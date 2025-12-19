Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Drake London is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, but Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris is more than bullish on the wide receiver's potential availability.

"He's playing," Morris said.

London, the team's top wideout, has missed four games with a strained left PCL after exiting a loss to the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 16. That was the same game that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tore his left ACL, effectively ending his season.

Sunday will be London's first start with Kirk Cousins at quarterback since last season. London returned to practice this week as a limited participant.

London said Thursday that he has dealt with shoulder and hip injuries, in addition to the knee issue, over the past few months.

"I've been scratching and clawing to play every game this season," London said Thursday. "A lot of people don't know that, but this season hasn't been too well on my body. So could be a blessing in disguise that this [time off] happened. I don't know, but just trying to fight back and get out there on the field."

London has 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns this season. He is third in the NFL in yards per game (90), behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua.

Morris said the Falcons have missed London "tremendously."

"Everything in the passing game goes through Drake," Morris said. "... He's the emotional leader. He's usually at the point of attack in everything we do for the running game."