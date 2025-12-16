Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets severed their last tie to the ill-fated Aaron Rodgers era by releasing wide receiver Allen Lazard, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Lazard, 30, a healthy scratch in four games, had no consistent role on offense and asked to be released with the hope of landing with a contender, a source told ESPN, and the Jets (3-11), committed to evaluating their young receivers, obliged.

He didn't live up to expectations after signing a four-year, $44 million contract in 2023, one of the moves designed to help lure Rodgers to New York. Lazard and Rodgers developed a connection during their five seasons together with the Green Bay Packers.

Lazard figured to be a goner last offseason, especially when Rodgers was released in March, but he wound up accepting an $8.75 million pay cut to stay. He was going to be a free agent after this season, as the Jets agreed to void the final year of his contract.

In three seasons with the Jets, Lazard recorded 70 receptions for 911 yards and eight touchdowns. His playing time was limited to only 250 snaps this season; he finished with 10 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.

All told, he made $24 million during his time with the Jets, who are using Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie III and Isaiah Williams as their primary receivers.

No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson has missed the last five games due to a knee surgery. Coach Aaron Glenn said he "hopes" Wilson will play again this season, but that appears to be unlikely.

