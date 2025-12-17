Rich Eisen explains why the Rams are the best NFL team after their win over the Lions. (1:46)

LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua said on a livestream Tuesday night that he thinks some NFL referees make calls just to get shown on TV during games.

Nacua made the comments on a livestream with Adin Ross and N3on, two internet streamers.

"The refs are the worst," Nacua said. "... Some of the rules aren't ... These guys want to be ... these guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on "Sunday Night Football." That wasn't P.I., but I called it.'"

When asked whether refs are really doing things like that -- e.g., calling pass interference when there wasn't any -- Nacua said, "I mean, these guys are normal human beings too, bro."

NFL players can be subject to fines for publicly criticizing officials. In December 2023, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid were fined for violating NFL rules about public criticism of game officials.

In January, Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon was initially fined $25,000 for his comments after the Texans' loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. His fine was later rescinded.

The Rams (11-3) play the Seahawks (11-3) in Seattle on "Thursday Night Football" for first place in the NFC West.