RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks ruled out left tackle Charles Cross for their NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

The Rams also are likely to be without a key player on offense, with star wide receiver Davante Adams listed as doubtful with injuries to his knee and hamstring.

Cross, Seattle's best offensive lineman, suffered a hamstring injury near the end of the Seahawks' win over the Indianapolis Colts, limping to the sideline after their go-ahead field goal in the final minute. He wasn't in for the final kneel-down to end the game and was listed as a non-participant all three days this week.

"I don't have a timeframe for you," coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday of Cross' status beyond this week. "We're working through it."

Josh Jones, a sixth-year veteran whom Seattle signed in March, will play left tackle in Cross' absence. The most recent of Jones' 24 career starts came in 2023 with the Houston Texans. He worked with the Seattle's No. 1 offense over the summer while Cross was recovering from finger surgery.

"He did a great job filling in for Charles when he was going through his training camp stuff," Macdonald said. "It's just like everything else. We've had guys that have had opportunities throughout the season, and this is no different. He's got a great opportunity. He's prepared. Go out there and play your tail off. Let's go roll."

Cross is the only Seattle player with an injury designation, meaning the Seahawks will have everyone else available Thursday.

Adams did not practice on Wednesday, a day after Rams coach Sean McVay said the team would give him "every chance" to be able to play in Seattle after he aggravated his left hamstring injury on Sunday against the Lions. McVay also said the team would take it "all the way up to game time" before making a decision about Adams' availability.

Adams has 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns this season, his first with the Rams.

The two division rivals are tied atop the division standings at 11-3 and will play for sole possession of first place in the NFC West. The winner will also be in the driver's seat for the conference's No. 1 seed. Los Angeles beat Seattle at So-Fi Stadium in Week 11.

The Rams' team flight that was scheduled to depart Wednesday afternoon was delayed because of an equipment issue with the plane, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team planned to have players and coaches depart on a flight scheduled for 5:25 p.m. PT and the remainder of the Rams' staff leave later on another plane.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.