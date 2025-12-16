        <
          Rams HC Sean McVay announces birth of son, Christian

          • Sarah BarshopDec 16, 2025, 06:49 PM
          LOS ANGELES -- On Tuesday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that he and his wife, Veronika, had welcomed the newest member of their family, a baby boy named Christian Alexander McVay.

          The Rams announced the news on social media with a humorous post likening Christian's birth to a traditional roster decision.

          Christian was born Monday morning, the day after the Rams clinched a playoff berth -- and three days before Los Angeles plays the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football."

          "What a crazy week to be playing on a Thursday," McVay said.

          When asked whether he had slept at all since Sunday, McVay said: "Not really."

          "This is a good challenge," he said. "But it's a blessing to be able to play in meaningful games this late in the season. And so I've got a lot of appreciation for our staff. And fighting a good fight right now."

          Sean and Veronika McVay, who were married in 2022, have another son, Jordan, born in 2023.