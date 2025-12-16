LOS ANGELES -- On Tuesday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that he and his wife, Veronika, had welcomed the newest member of their family, a baby boy named Christian Alexander McVay.
The Rams announced the news on social media with a humorous post likening Christian's birth to a traditional roster decision.
LA Rams Transactions:— x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 16, 2025
• Delivered Christian Alexander McVay
Christian was born Monday morning, the day after the Rams clinched a playoff berth -- and three days before Los Angeles plays the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football."
"What a crazy week to be playing on a Thursday," McVay said.
When asked whether he had slept at all since Sunday, McVay said: "Not really."
"This is a good challenge," he said. "But it's a blessing to be able to play in meaningful games this late in the season. And so I've got a lot of appreciation for our staff. And fighting a good fight right now."
Sean and Veronika McVay, who were married in 2022, have another son, Jordan, born in 2023.