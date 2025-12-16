Rich Eisen explains why the Rams are the best NFL team after their win over the Lions. (1:46)

LOS ANGELES -- On Tuesday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that he and his wife, Veronika, had welcomed the newest member of their family, a baby boy named Christian Alexander McVay.

The Rams announced the news on social media with a humorous post likening Christian's birth to a traditional roster decision.

• Delivered Christian Alexander McVay — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 16, 2025

Christian was born Monday morning, the day after the Rams clinched a playoff berth -- and three days before Los Angeles plays the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football."

"What a crazy week to be playing on a Thursday," McVay said.

When asked whether he had slept at all since Sunday, McVay said: "Not really."

"This is a good challenge," he said. "But it's a blessing to be able to play in meaningful games this late in the season. And so I've got a lot of appreciation for our staff. And fighting a good fight right now."

Sean and Veronika McVay, who were married in 2022, have another son, Jordan, born in 2023.