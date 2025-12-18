SEATTLE -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua issued a statement Thursday apologizing for performing a gesture on an internet livestream that was "antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people."

In the statement, Nacua said "at the time he had no idea" of the nature of the gesture, which has been associated with antisemitic themes.

"I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people," Nacua wrote.

Nacua made the gesture on a livestream Tuesday with two internet streamers, Adin Ross and N3on, who suggested he perform the gesture as part of his next touchdown celebration.

"The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual," the league said in a statement Thursday. "The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society."

The Rams issued a statement Thursday saying, "There is no place in this world for Antisemitism as well as other forms of prejudice or hostility towards the Jewish people and people of any religion, ethnicity, or race."

The streamers attempted to enter the Rams' practice facility Tuesday but were turned away by the team.

In the same livestream, Nacua said NFL referees are "the worst" and that he thinks some refs make calls just to get on TV during games.

The Rams play the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 16.