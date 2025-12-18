Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack is facing gun charges in Texas after his Tuesday arrest, according to a Frisco Police Department news release.

Per the release, police responding to a welfare check at a Frisco residence at 5:40 a.m. local time on Dec. 16 heard gunshots from inside the residence. After setting up a perimeter and evacuating several other residences, police officers saw a second-story window break and a suspect -- later identified as the 30-year-old Jack -- climb out and fall to the ground.

Jack was arrested at 7:12 a.m. and taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, per the release. Police said no one else was inside the residence.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office charged Jack with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, which is a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.

Jack played in 18 games over two seasons with the Steelers (2022-23) after playing six seasons with the Jaguars, who selected him with the 36th overall pick in 2016.

Jack and his mother, LaSonjia Jack, purchased the ECHL Allen Americans minor league hockey franchise in 2023. He also is listed on the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen website as being among a group of former athletes that are investors in Zawyer Sports, which owns the Icemen.