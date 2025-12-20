Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers will be without receiver Ricky Pearsall and cornerback Renardo Green on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

After wrapping up their practice week Saturday afternoon, the Niners ruled out both key starters as Pearsall is battling a right knee injury while Green has been working through a neck issue.

Pearsall, who did not practice any of the three days this week, will not travel with the team to Indianapolis as he continues rehabilitation in the Bay Area.

"Ricky will stay back," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He was close but not close enough."

Green's week was a bit more up and down. He was listed as a limited participant in each of the three practices but wore a blue no contact jersey on Friday before shedding it on Saturday.

"His neck has been bothering him since the [Titans] game and it just didn't get any better," Shanahan said. "So, we have to shut him down for this week."

Like Green, Pearsall suffered his injury in last week's win against the Tennessee Titans. Pearsall came off with a low ankle sprain following a hip-drop tackle on San Francisco's opening offensive snap. Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. was fined $23,186 for the tackle on Saturday.

Pearsall returned and played the rest of the way until limping off with what Shanahan has called an "irritation" of the posterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for six games earlier this season.

Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson are expected to pick up most of the slack opposite wideout Jauan Jennings in Pearsall's absence. Bourne needs 1 receiving yard to trigger a $500,000 bonus for reaching 500 receiving yards on the season.

Darrell Luter Jr. is the likely replacement for Green. He started against Jacksonville in Week 4, also replacing Green in that game.

Elsewhere on the injury front, the Niners list defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos as questionable. He is on injured reserve with a hamstring strain but practiced twice this week and Shanahan said the team will decide on whether to activate him on Monday.

Rookie linebacker Nick Martin landed on injured reserve Saturday with a concussion, which could open a spot on the 53-man roster for Gross-Matos. The team could elevate veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks from the practice squad this week.

Kendricks has had a calf injury but practiced through the week with Shanahan saying he's available to be up against the Colts. Linebacker Tatum Bethune and end Sam Okuayinonu are also back from high ankle sprains and expected to step back into the starting lineup on Monday night.