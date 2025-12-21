Chargers go on the road and pick up a big 34-17 win over the Cowboys. (1:26)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and one team thoroughly enjoyed spoiling its opponent's festive spirit more than others.

The Los Angeles Chargers notched their fourth straight victory by taking down the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 on the road.

Los Angeles garnered 452 total offensive yards while its defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a score on the ground. Sunday marked Herbert's 31st 300-yard passing game -- breaking a tie with Kurt Warner for the fourth most by a player in his first six seasons in NFL history, according to ESPN Research.

Los Angeles followed up its win by poking fun at Dallas.

First, the Chargers jokingly referenced the Cowboys' "We Dem Boyz" slogan. Then, in the holiday spirit, they edited a clip from the 2004 film "The Polar Express," where the conductor punches an "L" on a ticket for the Cowboys.

just checking to see if y'all still dem boyz pic.twitter.com/8GrkTOD3qH — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 21, 2025

tis the szn pic.twitter.com/fNjKrXMloA — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 21, 2025

Here are more of the top trolls from Week 16.

The Carolina Panthers held on to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a key NFC South battle.

Tampa Bay faced a three-point deficit and was driving late in the fourth quarter before quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception, sealing Carolina's victory. On the previous drive, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young led them down for a go-ahead field goal. It marked Young's 12th career game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime -- the second most by any quarterback before his 25th birthday in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

The Panthers had a clever troll aimed at the Buccaneers, posting a graphic of a panther climbing on a pirate ship. Carolina put a spin on the 2003 film "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," instead writing on the bottom: "Curse of the Black Panthers."

The Cincinnati Bengals dominated Miami, putting up their most points on the road in franchise history.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Chase Brown accounted for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Brown is the first player in Bengals franchise history with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single game.

Cincinnati's huge victory over the Dolphins came with a simple troll, captioning its post "Sun-kissed victory."

The Seattle Seahawks stormed back to defeat the Los Angeles Rams on "Thursday Night Football."

The wild matchup required overtime after the Seahawks -- who were down 30-14 early in the fourth quarter -- scored two touchdowns in the final frame to tie it up. Los Angeles got the first touchdown in overtime, but Seattle answered with a score itself and a 2-point conversion to win.

The Seahawks referenced the Rams' "Whose House?" chant in a postgame caption while also showing rams scattered outside Lumen Field.

The darkness came a few days early. pic.twitter.com/DU8WDz0gFc — x - Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 19, 2025

ESPN Research contributed to this story.