Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a right hand injury Sunday against the New York Giants and was ruled out during halftime. It was the biggest of a slew of injuries the Vikings suffered in the first half.

Running back Jordan Mason (ankle) and center Ryan Kelly (concussion) were also ruled out before the start of the second half.

It was not clear when McCarthy suffered the injury, but his final play ended when Giants linebacker Brian Burns sacked him with 25 seconds remaining in the first half. McCarthy fumbled and remained on the ground while safety Tyler Nubin scooped up the ball and returned it for a touchdown. McCarthy grimaced noticeably when medical officials began examining the hand, and he walked straight into the locker room.

Injuries have been a major concern for McCarthy since the Vikings made him the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft. He missed his rookie season because of a torn meniscus in his right knee. A right ankle sprain cost him five games earlier this season, and a concussion cost him a sixth.

In between, his play has been inconsistent at best. On Sunday, he completed 9 of 14 passes for 108 yards with one interception. He was sacked three times but did score on a 12-yard scramble late in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Kelly's concussion was his third of the season and sixth of his NFL career. He suffered three concussions during his first eight NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. This season, he was diagnosed with concussions in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons and Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers before the Vikings placed him on injured reserve.

Upon his return last month, Kelly changed his helmet and began wearing a Guardian Cap during games. Sunday was his fifth game since returning.

Mason, the Vikings' leading rusher this season, suffered his injury during the team's opening drive. He was on the field because starter Aaron Jones Sr. had departed because of his own ankle injury on his first carry. Mason carried twice for five yards on the drive, and the injury occurred at the end of a six-yard reception.

With both Jones and Mason in the medical tent, the Vikings used third-string running back Zavier Scott before Jones returned in the second quarter.

Entering the game, Mason led the Vikings with 659 yards and six rushing touchdowns.