          Steelers' DK Metcalf throws punch at fan in Detroit

          • Brooke PryorDec 21, 2025, 10:55 PM
          DETROIT -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf threw a punch at a fan hanging over the railing at Ford Field in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

          The CBS broadcast showed Metcalf talking to a fan in a blue wig who was hanging over the railing in the first row of Ford Field.

          After a few seconds, Metcalf reached up, threw a punch at the fan with his closed right hand and walked away. The fan, who threw his hands up after Metcalf made contact with him, appeared to have a yellow jersey in his hands.

          The Steelers' offense had struggled to that point, recording just 68 yards in four possessions. Metcalf re-entered the game on the Steelers' next series. He was called for pass interference, prompting a loud response from the Detroit crowd.

          Metcalf returned to play in the second half, as well, and had a first-down catch on the Steelers' opening drive of the third quarter.

          Because there was no flag thrown, the NFL cannot weigh in on a disqualification, which is why Metcalf could continue playing.

          ESPN's Dan Graziano contributed to this report.