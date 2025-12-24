Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said Tuesday that last season's playoff loss to Houston -- a game in which he threw a career-high four interceptions -- still lingers.

"It was one of those things that you continue to think about," Herbert said.

He continued: "No one felt worse than I did after that game. And I think it's important to continue to move forward and realize that it's what happened. It would be crazy of me to deny the truth of what happened and to live in this reality where if I tried to block it out, I don't think that's doing any good."

The loss in Houston was perhaps the worst game of Herbert's career. He finished 14-of-32 for a 43.8% completion percentage, the worst in a playoff game by a Chargers quarterback since Philip Rivers in 2006 and tied for third worst in franchise history (minimum 20 attempts).

Herbert's nightmarish performance came after he threw a league-low three interceptions during the regular season, making him the first player in NFL history to throw more picks in a playoff game than in the regular season (minimum 200 attempts).

When asked if he had learned anything about himself and if he had improved since the loss, Herbert quickly replied, "I sure hope so."

"Those are games that, as hard as they are to watch, you got to learn from them," he said.

Coach Jim Harbaugh blamed Herbert's performance that day on the offensive line, saying the team needed to protect him better. Herbert was sacked four times and pressured on 39% of his dropbacks. Pressure could again be a factor this week -- Houston's defense ranks among the league's best in multiple categories, and the Chargers' offensive line ranks last in pass-block win rate.

Despite those numbers, Herbert has consistently defended his maligned offensive line. On Tuesday, he said the group has done a strong job of giving him lanes to escape the pocket and time to throw.

Still, he acknowledged the challenge Houston presents.

"I think that's going to be really important, is just ball security in this game," he said. "Just understanding that we got to do those three things: ball security, scoring points in the red zone and converting on third down."

Herbert avoided using words such as "redemption" or "atonement" when discussing last season's loss, but he acknowledged that performances which don't meet his standard stay with him.

"I think it's important to hold yourself responsible and accountable," Herbert said.

He added: "I try not to make the same mistake twice. And I think that's the most important thing."