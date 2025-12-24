Lamar Jackson's status for Saturday's game at Green Bay remains up in the air after the Baltimore Ravens quarterback didn't participate in Tuesday's walk-through because of a back contusion.

Jackson injured his back late in the first half of Sunday's 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots and did not return. Baltimore (7-8) can be eliminated from playoff contention if the Ravens lose to the Packers (9-5-1)

"I know he's going to fight to get back out there this week," Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said.

Earlier this week, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is considered day-to-day and described the contusion as "significant" and "painful." Baltimore's first full practice will be held Wednesday.

Monken believes a season filled with a handful of injuries has been difficult for Jackson, a two-time MVP who is known as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in league history.

"I'm just telling you, for a guy that loves to play football and loves to be out there with his teammates, it's been hard," Monken said. "It's been a struggle, because like any player, to be able to shine you want to feel your best, especially with lower-body injuries."

Jackson was sidelined for three games in October because of a hamstring injury. Then, he missed at least one practice over a span of five weeks because of knee, ankle and toe injuries.

On Sunday night, Jackson was injured on a 3-yard run when, after landing on his side, he got kneed in the lower left side of his back by Patriots safety Craig Woodson. After the game, he struggled walking out of the locker room.

"When Lamar has the ball in his hands, he's electric, and so I know it's been really difficult for him," Monken said. "It's been difficult trying to get himself back and not feeling like he's playing at the level he's capable of playing at, but I've been pleased with how he's gone about it and gone about his business."

Jackson, who was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate Tuesday, is not having his usual MVP-type season. He is averaging 192.6 yards passing per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL, and 28.3 yards rushing per game, which is the worst of his eight-year career.

If Jackson can't play Saturday, Baltimore would start Tyler Huntley, who has a 6-9 record as a starter.