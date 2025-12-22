BALTIMORE -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out of Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots with a back injury in what is a critically important game to Baltimore's playoff chances.

Jackson left the game with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. As he went to the locker room, the two-time MVP winced and then slapped his hands together in frustration.

The Ravens initially said Jackson was questionable to return, but officially ruled him out late in the third quarter. Tyler Huntley, who has thrown one touchdown and no interceptions in three games this season, took over for Jackson.

Jackson was injured on a 3-yard run when Patriots safety Craig Woodson's knee landed on the lower left side of Jackson's back. After handing the ball off on the next play, Jackson went to the sideline in pain.

The Ravens have reduced the number of rushing attempts for Jackson this season. Jackson was injured on just his second designed run of the game and his 27th of the season, which ranks seventh among quarterbacks.

This has been a challenging season for Jackson, who has dealt with injuries to his hamstring, knee, ankle, toe and now back. He has missed at least one practice for six straight weeks.

Baltimore has little margin for error the rest of the season. With Pittsburgh (9-6) winning at Detroit on Sunday, the Ravens need to win Sunday to remain one game back of the first-place Steelers with two weeks left.