DENVER -- Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant was taken by ambulance to an area hospital Sunday night but had movement in his extremities following a big hit in the final minute of the team's 34-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"He's got movement [and] that's encouraging,'' said Broncos coach Sean Payton, who left Empower Field at Mile High after his media availability to check on Bryant and his family at the hospital.

"He was moving his hands and his legs."

Bryant also was being evaluated for concussion symptoms, sources told ESPN.

Sources added that a member of Bryant's family also was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a medical issue in a stadium elevator after Sunday's game.

Bryant was hurt with 41 seconds remaining in the game. Quarterback Bo Nix rolled right to escape pressure and threw an 11-yard completion to the rookie. But as Bryant caught the ball with his momentum headed toward the sideline, Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown, whose momentum was headed back into the field of play, hit the receiver.

Bryant stayed on the field after the collision and was immobilized on a backboard by the Broncos' medical staff. He was taken from the field on a cart and then went by ambulance to the hospital.

Brown was not penalized on the play, with referee Shawn Hochuli saying the contact was not to "the head and neck area" of Bryant.

"You never want to see somebody in that situation, and I feel responsible because I threw it,'' Nix said. "You can say it's part of the game, but you just never want to see it. [I] really pray he's OK and he can be back out there as soon as he can. ... That was a tough situation.''

Bryant, a third-round pick in April's NFL draft, had five receptions for 42 yards before exiting. On the season, he has 27 receptions for 347 yards and a touchdown.

"Obviously very scary,'' Broncos tackle Mike McGlinchey said.

Added Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton: "You never want to see one of your brothers go down.

"The guy plays with best effort, best character for a young guy. He's a great dude and you hate to see him down with an injury. Keep him in our prayers that he's going to be OK.''

The Broncos (12-3) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (6-9) on Christmas night at Arrowhead Stadium.