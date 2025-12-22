Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE - New England Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson exited Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, as he was evaluated for a concussion following a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound Henderson was tackled by Ravens safety Alohi Gilman at the 7:06 mark of the quarter, and he spun around, with the back of his helmet contacting the ground. He was later ruled out with a head injury.

A speedy second-round pick out of Ohio State, Henderson entered Sunday leading the team with 773 rushing yards on 143 carries, with seven touchdowns. The injury left the Patriots with just five-year veteran Rhamondre Stevenson and seven-year veteran D'Ernest Johnson at running back.

Henderson's big-play ability has been critical for the Patriots; he has four touchdown runs of 50-plus yards this season. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown (1963) and former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (2009) hold the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns of 50-plus yards in a season, with five.

Henderson entered Week 16 as the favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Receivers Emeka Egbuka (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Tetairoa McMillan (Carolina Panthers) entered Week 16 second and third, respectively.

The Patriots visit the New York Jets next Sunday before capping the regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.