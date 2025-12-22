Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two weeks ago, after beating Indianapolis to take over first place in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars talked about not getting the credit or respect they deserved -- and they didn't expect that would change.

Now, after beating the AFC top seed Denver Broncos 34-20 at Empower Field at Mile High, they don't want any of it. And don't even think about jumping on the bandwagon now, either.

"Everybody in this locker room on the Jaguars team, even upstairs, we know everybody's probably going to try to hop on this bandwagon now, but we don't want anybody," defensive end Travon Walker said on the Jaguars' postgame show. "They can stay where they're at. It's us. It's all about the Jags.

"F--- everybody but us. Excuse my language, dad, grandmamma, but f--- everybody but us."

The Jaguars (11-4), who can clinch a playoff spot if San Francisco beats Indianapolis on Monday night, are feasting on the perceived lack of respect. Not getting talked about enough -- or being dismissed -- as one of the AFC's better teams, comments from analysts posted throughout the facility, social media clips shared among players ... the Jaguars are using all of that as fuel.

Even a seemingly innocuous comment from Broncos coach Sean Payton. He referenced the fact that Jaguars are a small-market team during a news conference last week, saying: "As you look at them and you watch the tape, it's a smaller market but you see a real good team."

It seemed an odd thing to say, but nothing inflammatory. Except Jaguars coach Liam Coen apparently didn't like it, because ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reported after the game that Coen made sure the team knew about it. Which explained his opening comments at his postgame news conference.

"Just thankful that a small market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done," he said.

Sunday's victory snapped the Broncos' 11-game winning streak and is arguably one of the most impressive by an AFC team this season. That's sure to change the narrative that the Jaguars, who have won six games in a row, aren't legitimate AFC contenders.

To which Coen said: "We don't care. We really don't care about the narrative. I'm sorry to say that, but it's only helping us. So I want the narrative to keep coming."

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has accounted for 10 touchdowns in the past two games, feels the same way.

"Hope we don't get any," he said after throwing 279 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another. "So, everybody out there, just keep it up. It's great."