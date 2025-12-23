Eight more NFL teams punched their ticket into the postseason during Week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season, which is the most in a single week through a non-strike season in league history, per ESPN Research. That means 10 of 14 teams have qualified for the playoffs with two weeks to go.
The Seahawks got in after beating the Rams on Thursday night, and the Eagles made it with a victory Saturday. On Sunday, a loss for the Lions meant the 49ers and Bears clinched. The Patriots secured a postseason spot by beating the Ravens on Sunday night. Finally, the Bills, Chargers and Jaguars all clinched after the Colts lost to the 49ers on "Monday Night Football."
So what's at stake in Week 17? Five AFC teams and four NFC teams have a chance to secure something this week, whether it be a No. 1 seed, divisional title or playoff berth. Let's take a look at Week 17 clinching scenarios for those nine teams.
Week 17 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC
Denver Broncos (12-3)
The matchup: at Kansas City on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
How the Broncos can clinch the AFC West:
Win + L.A. Chargers loss vs. Houston (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)
How the Broncos can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:
Win + L.A. Chargers loss vs. Houston (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday) + New England loss at N.Y. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Buffalo loss vs. Philadelphia (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Jacksonville loss at Indianapolis (1 p.m., Sunday)
Houston Texans (10-5)
The matchup: at L.A. Chargers on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network
How the Texans can clinch a playoff berth:
Win or
Indianapolis loss vs. Jacksonville (1 p.m. ET, Sunday) or
Kansas City win vs. Denver (8:15 p.m., Thursday) + Baltimore win at Green Bay (8 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Tampa Bay win at Miami (1 p.m., Sunday) + Buffalo win vs. Philadelphia (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) + L.A. Rams win at Atlanta (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday) + San Francisco win vs. Chicago (8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4)
The matchup: at Indianapolis on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Jaguars can clinch the AFC South:
Win + Houston loss at L.A. Chargers (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)
New England Patriots (12-3)
The matchup: at N.Y. Jets on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
How the Patriots can clinch AFC East:
Win + Buffalo loss vs. Philadelphia (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6)
The matchup: at Cleveland on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Steelers can clinch the AFC North:
Win or
Baltimore loss at Green Bay (8 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Week 17 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC
Carolina Panthers (8-7)
The matchup: at Seattle on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Panthers can the NFC South:
Win + Tampa Bay loss at Miami (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Chicago Bears (11-4)
The matchup: at San Francisco on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
How the Bears can clinch the NFC North:
Win or
Green Bay loss vs. Baltimore (8 p.m. ET, Saturday)
Green Bay Packers (9-5-1)
The matchup: vs. Baltimore on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock
How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:
Win or
Detroit loss at Minnesota (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Seattle Seahawks (12-3)
The matchup: vs. Carolina on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Seahawks can clinch the NFC West:
Win + L.A. Rams loss at Atlanta (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday) + San Francisco loss vs. Chicago (8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday)
NFL playoff matchups as things stand
AFC
(7) Houston Texans at (2) New England Patriots
(6) Buffalo Bills at (3) Jacksonville Jaguars
(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Pittsburgh Steelers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Denver Broncos
NFC
(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Chicago Bears
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Philadelphia Eagles
(5) Los Angeles Rams at (4) Carolina Panthers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Seattle Seahawks