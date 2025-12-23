John Elway joins Rich Eisen and breaks down how Broncos quarterback Bo Nix's maturity has been impressive. (0:55)

Eight more NFL teams punched their ticket into the postseason during Week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season, which is the most in a single week through a non-strike season in league history, per ESPN Research. That means 10 of 14 teams have qualified for the playoffs with two weeks to go.

The Seahawks got in after beating the Rams on Thursday night, and the Eagles made it with a victory Saturday. On Sunday, a loss for the Lions meant the 49ers and Bears clinched. The Patriots secured a postseason spot by beating the Ravens on Sunday night. Finally, the Bills, Chargers and Jaguars all clinched after the Colts lost to the 49ers on "Monday Night Football."

So what's at stake in Week 17? Five AFC teams and four NFC teams have a chance to secure something this week, whether it be a No. 1 seed, divisional title or playoff berth. Let's take a look at Week 17 clinching scenarios for those nine teams.

Week 17 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC

The matchup: at Kansas City on Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

How the Broncos can clinch the AFC West:

Win + L.A. Chargers loss vs. Houston (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

How the Broncos can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:

The matchup: at L.A. Chargers on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

How the Texans can clinch a playoff berth:

The matchup: at Indianapolis on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Jaguars can clinch the AFC South:

Win + Houston loss at L.A. Chargers (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

The matchup: at N.Y. Jets on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

How the Patriots can clinch AFC East:

Win + Buffalo loss vs. Philadelphia (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: at Cleveland on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Steelers can clinch the AFC North:

Win or

Baltimore loss at Green Bay (8 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Week 17 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC

The matchup: at Seattle on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Panthers can the NFC South:

Win + Tampa Bay loss at Miami (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: at San Francisco on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

How the Bears can clinch the NFC North:

Win or

Green Bay loss vs. Baltimore (8 p.m. ET, Saturday)

The matchup: vs. Baltimore on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock

How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:

Win or

Detroit loss at Minnesota (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: vs. Carolina on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Seahawks can clinch the NFC West:

Win + L.A. Rams loss at Atlanta (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday) + San Francisco loss vs. Chicago (8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday)

