We're almost at the finish line of the 2025 NFL regular season, making this our second-to-last NFL Power Rankings of the year. There was plenty of movement near the top of the list after both No. 1 seeds (the Rams and Broncos) lost in Week 16. Plus, the bottom of the list shuffled after dominant wins by the Saints and Titans.

In addition to the rankings, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick the rookie of the year for each team. From top quarterbacks to dynamic defenders, which first-year players stood out from the rest? Who could run away with the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards?

Let's get into all that, starting with a different team from last week's rankings. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 16 result: Beat the Rams 38-37 (OT)

Week 16 ranking: 2

Rookie of the year: Left guard Grey Zabel

Zabel was the Seahawks' highest-rated interior offensive lineman prospect, and the 18th pick has shown why. He ranks first among all guards in run block win rate while starting all 15 games. This distinction could just as easily go to second-round pick Nick Emmanwori, who has the third-best odds for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (+750 at DraftKings) as an almost-every-down playmaker at nickelback. The tie goes to Zabel because while Emmanwori missed three games and most of a fourth, Seattle's left guard has played almost 99% of the team's offensive snaps. -- Brady Henderson

Week 16 result: Lost to the Seahawks 38-37 (OT)

Week 16 ranking: 1

Rookie of the year: Tight end Terrance Ferguson

Ferguson, a second-round pick, joined a crowded group of tight ends with the Rams. He was a healthy scratch in Weeks 3 and 4, but was active in Week 5 because starter Tyler Higbee was dealing with a hip injury. Since then, Ferguson has 9 catches for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has been especially important as the offense has found its identity in 13 personnel (three tight ends). "He's going to be a hell of a player, and he's becoming a hell of a player before our eyes," coach Sean McVay said earlier in December. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 16 result: Lost to the Jaguars 34-20

Week 16 ranking: 3

Rookie of the year: Running back RJ Harvey

Harvey's 11 total touchdowns (seven rushing, four receiving), lead the team and all rookie position players in the league. The second-round pick is also tied for 13th in scoring, one spot behind Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and one ahead of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. And with J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve (foot) since Week 10, Harvey is without question the team's RB1. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 16 result: Beat the Ravens 28-24

Week 16 ranking: 4

Rookie of the year: Running back TreVeyon Henderson

He leads the team with 776 rushing yards on 146 carries (5.3 average), and has totaled seven touchdowns. Rookie left guard Jared Wilson described Henderson's big-play threat this way: "Any time he touches the ball, it could end up in the end zone." Henderson has four touchdown runs of 50 yards or more. The Patriots might be without him this week, however, as he exited Sunday's game in the second quarter because of a concussion and didn't return. -- Mike Reiss

Week 16 result: Beat the Broncos 34-20

Week 16 ranking: 6

Rookie of the year: Running back Bhayshul Tuten

With cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter out for the year, the Jaguars' fourth-round pick has made the biggest contribution in 2025. Tuten has rushed for 284 yards (third on the team) and four touchdowns, while catching 10 passes for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns. As the main backup to Travis Etienne Jr., Tuten is also the Jaguars' leading kick returner (28.4 yards per return on 19 returns). He is likely to miss the rest of the regular season because of a finger injury he suffered in Week 15, but he is expected to return for the playoffs. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 16 result: Beat the Colts 48-27

Week 16 ranking: 7

Rookie of the year: Cornerback Upton Stout

Stout has been the starting nickelback all season. Though he has had some bumps, he has also delivered some big plays in crucial moments, including a late-game pass breakup to set up the winning points in Week 3 and a goal-line forced fumble to preserve a victory in Week 11. Stout has played the sixth-most snaps of any Niners defender and is among the top three in total tackles (72). -- Nick Wagoner

Week 16 result: Beat the Browns 23-20

Week 16 ranking: 5

Rookie of the year: Tight end Jackson Hawes

This is very close between Hawes and defensive tackle Deone Walker, who has started 14 games this season. The edge goes to Hawes, a fifth-round pick, for his significant impact in helping James Cook III to one of the best rushing seasons in team history (1,532 yards). Despite being drafted as a blocking tight end, Hawes has also emerged as a solid target for quarterback Josh Allen, catching 15 of 18 targets (13 first downs) for 187 yards and 3 touchdowns. He should receive an even bigger role moving forward. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 16 result: Beat the Packers 22-16 (OT)

Week 16 ranking: 10

Rookie of the year: Tight end Colston Loveland

The No. 11 pick introduced himself to the NFL in Chicago's wild fourth-quarter comeback in Week 9 with a 118-yard, two-touchdown performance that included the 58-yard winner against Cincinnati. Since then, he has gotten no fewer than four targets a game from quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears utilize 12 personnel (two tight ends) at one of the highest rates in the league, and that's reflected in Loveland's 57.8% season-long snap count (fourth highest among the team's skill players). He creates every bit of a mismatch nightmare that Chicago expected when it selected him. And Loveland's willingness as a blocker is critically important to the NFL's No. 2 rushing offense. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 16 result: Beat the Cowboys 34-17

Week 16 ranking: 11

Rookie of the year: Wide receiver Tre' Harris

If not for injury, this honor likely would have gone to running back Omarion Hampton. Instead, it goes to Harris, who has emerged as a surprisingly impactful run blocker and made several big plays in the passing game recently. The latest came in a win over the Chiefs in Week 15, when Harris hauled in a 37-yard reception that set up a momentum-shifting touchdown just before halftime. "This is a guy who played three positions in the last game with zero mental errors," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "That's a testament to him, and it bodes very well for his future." -- Kris Rhim

Week 16 result: Beat the Commanders 29-18

Week 16 ranking: 8

Rookie of the year: Linebacker Jihaad Campbell

Campbell, a first-round pick out of Alabama, has 63 tackles, an interception, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. His playing time decreased when Nakobe Dean (knee) hit his stride around the midway point of the season, but he has maintained a role in coordinator Vic Fangio's defense and stepped up his production when Dean exited Saturday's win because of a hamstring injury. -- Tim McManus

Week 16 result: Lost to the Bears 22-16 (OT)

Week 16 ranking: 9

Rookie of the year: Wide receiver Matthew Golden

The only other candidate here would be second-round offensive tackle Anthony Belton, who has played slightly more snaps than Golden. Though the first-round pick hasn't lived up to preseason expectations after his big plays in training camp, he hasn't done anything to make anyone think that production can't happen soon. He was the fourth receiver taken but is tied for eighth in receptions (27) among pass catchers in his class. Injuries (three missed games) and a lack of opportunities have played a part. "I think we haven't gotten him the ball enough this year," quarterback Jordan Love said recently. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 16 result: Beat the Lions 29-24

Week 16 ranking: 14

Rookie of the year: Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Harmon is the obvious choice. The rest of the Steelers' draft class, which didn't include a second-round pick because of the DK Metcalf trade, hasn't had a big impact this season. Harmon, though, is the exception. He was named a starter from Day 1 and has been a key run defender. In 10 games with the first-round pick in the lineup, the Steelers have allowed 87.9 rushing yards per game. Without Harmon, who has missed five games because of knee injuries, the Steelers have allowed 165.6 rushing yards per game. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 16 result: Beat the Raiders 23-21

Week 16 ranking: 13

Rookie of the year: Left tackle Aireontae Ersery

Ersery has flashed potential while replacing Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was traded to the Commanders in March. Ersey has been the best and most available rookie for the Texans, helping protect quarterback C.J. Stroud as they make their final push for the playoffs. Ersery has given up nine sacks this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, and his pass block win rate is tied for 51st out of 69 eligible tackles. But there have still been enough positives for Houston to feel it got its long-term answer on Stroud's blind side. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 16 result: Lost to the Steelers 29-24

Week 16 ranking: 12

Rookie of the year: Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa

Although TeSlaa has received limited action, the rookie receiver has been a star in his role. Five of his 12 receptions have gone for touchdowns. He has also produced several jaw-dropping plays, including a ridiculous one-handed grab for his first career touchdown in Week 1 against the Packers. TeSlaa is the fourth rookie wide receiver in franchise history to log at least five touchdown receptions, joining Amon-Ra St. Brown (2021), Titus Young (2011) and Roy Williams (2004). -- Eric Woodyard

Week 16 result: Lost to the 49ers 48-27

Week 16 ranking: 16

Rookie of the year: Tight end Tyler Warren

Only wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (104) has more targets than Warren's 99 on the team, a fact that speaks to the rookie's sizable role in the Colts' offense. His production has tailed off in recent weeks, much like the rest of the team because of the difficult quarterback situation since Daniel Jones' fibula injury and subsequent torn Achilles. But few tight ends have asserted themselves at every level the way Warren has -- out of the backfield, on screens, on intermediate routes and on deep routes. He looks like a foundational player for the franchise. -- Stephen Holder

Week 16 result: Beat the Buccaneers 23-20

Week 16 ranking: 20

Rookie of the year: Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan

He leads all rookie receivers with 65 catches for 924 yards and 7 touchdowns, in addition to being Carolina's receiving leader. He's quarterback Bryce Young's most dependable target and a big reason the third-year QB's stats have improved significantly in 2025. The Offensive Rookie of the Year award seems inevitable for McMillan, justifying Carolina drafting him No. 8. -- David Newton

Week 16 result: Lost to the Panthers 23-20

Week 16 ranking: 21

Rookie of the year: Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Though Egbuka has seen a drop in production in the second half of the season, what he gave to the team when its receiving corps was decimated can't be overstated. His 163 receiving yards against the Seahawks remains the highest single-game receiving performance on the team; his 910 receiving yards and six touchdowns are second most among rookies. He should be a key player for the Bucs in the future. -- Jenna Laine

Week 16 result: Lost to the Patriots 28-24

Week 16 ranking: 15

Rookie of the year: Safety Malaki Starks

Starks has lived up to the expectations of being the No. 27 pick. He is one of three rookie defensive backs to record over 70 tackles and multiple interceptions this season. The Ravens have been impressed with his maturity and awareness. "He's conscientious, so he always wants to do things right," coach John Harbaugh said. It's a difficult decision to choose Baltimore's top rookie, considering the team drafted three immediate starters in 2025 -- Starks, edge rusher Mike Green (second round) and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (fourth round). On special teams, kicker Tyler Loop (sixth round) and return specialist LaJohntay Wester (sixth round) have also been impactful. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 16 result: Beat the Giants 16-13

Week 16 ranking: 22

Rookie of the year: Left guard Donovan Jackson

Jackson is the only Vikings rookie who has played more than 300 snaps this season, so the list of options here is limited. But the No. 24 pick has proven he belongs since Day 1. He has been especially effective as a run blocker, ranking No. 6 in the NFL in run block win rate among guards. Whether he develops into a Pro Bowl-level player remains to be seen, but he at least can be counted on as a long-term starter. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 16 result: Lost to the Chargers 34-17

Week 16 ranking: 17

Rookie of the year: Right guard Tyler Booker

All he had to do was replace a future Hall of Famer in Zack Martin. Booker has not disappointed. The No. 12 pick missed three games because of a high ankle sprain but has elevated his play in the past month. Booker has played a part in the Cowboys having a 4,000-yard passer (Dak Prescott), 1,000-yard rusher (Javonte Williams) and two 1,000-yard receivers (CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens). But what has set him apart is his demeanor. He plays with a professionalism not normally seen in a rookie, and he has a mean streak that helps get the dirty work done. -- Todd Archer

Week 16 result: Beat the Cardinals 26-19

Week 16 ranking: 24

Rookie of the year: Edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

The Falcons had three potential candidates; edge rusher Jalon Walker and safety Xavier Watts have been very good as rookies, but Pearce has put together the most impressive numbers. His 8.5 sacks are the most any Falcons player has had since 2019, and the most by a Falcons rookie since the stat became official in 1982. Pearce has at least half a sack in seven straight games, and his sack rate (3%) is 10th best in the NFL. Among rookies, Pearce is the best in sacks, sack rate and quarterback pressure rate (14%). -- Marc Raimondi

Week 16 result: Lost to the Titans 26-9

Week 16 ranking: 18

Rookie of the year: Left tackle Josh Simmons

Although he played in just eight games, the Chiefs' first-round pick proved he has the talent to be the blind-side protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the future. Before his season-ending left wrist injury, Simmons allowed a pressure rate of just 6.6%, the third-lowest mark among left tackles and the second lowest by a rookie left tackle since 2018 (minimum 150 pass blocks), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Nate Taylor

Week 16 result: Lost to the Bengals 45-21

Week 16 ranking: 19

Rookie of the year: Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips

The Dolphins' rookie class needed to play immediately and has slowly come along during the season. Though first-round defensive tackle Kenneth Grant leads the team in run stop win rate, Phillips has started every game since Week 2. His stats don't necessarily jump off the page, but a defensive tackle's responsibility is often to make an impact that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. He helps set the tone at the line of scrimmage and looks like a hit as a fifth-round pick. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 16 result: Beat the Jets 29-6

Week 16 ranking: 25

Rookie of the year: Quarterback Tyler Shough

Shough has a 4-3 record since the Saints announced he would start over Spencer Rattler in Week 9, including wins in the past three games. Even though he has played without several injured players on offense, the excitement around the second-round pick hasn't dampened. Shough became the Saints' first 300-year passer in two years Sunday. Though most of the Saints' rookies have contributed this season, it was Shough who turned around the second half of the season. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 16 result: Beat the Dolphins 45-21

Week 16 ranking: 23

Rookie of the year: Linebacker Barrett Carter

There aren't a ton of great options to choose from, given Cincinnati's season, but Carter has done an admirable job in trying circumstances. After five games, he was made the full-time starter at middle linebacker. That role gave him major defensive responsibilities, from relaying the playcalls to aligning the front of the defense. It was an unanticipated workload for the fourth-round pick, but he has learned on the job and gained experience that should be helpful for the Bengals in 2026. -- Ben Baby

Week 16 result: Lost to the Eagles 29-18

Week 16 ranking: 26

Rookie of the year: Right tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has thrived with 671 rushing yards and six touchdowns, but Conerly is the lone Commander to play every snap from scrimmage this season. He struggled early this season while facing pass rushers such as Brian Burns, Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby in his first three games. But he settled in and has steadily improved, saying he's more confident. "Had some tough moments [early]," offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said, "but ... I've been really impressed by the work ethic and just the mental toughness he's displayed." -- John Keim

Week 16 result: Beat the Chiefs 26-9

Week 16 ranking: 31

Rookie of the year: Wide receiver Chimere Dike

Dike is the NFL leader in all-purpose yards (2,269), and he set a Titans franchise record with 1,535 kick return yards. He's the fourth rookie in NFL history with at least four receiving touchdowns and multiple punt return touchdowns (two) in a season. Perhaps the best example of Dike's impact is how he affects the game without touching the ball. Playcaller Bo Hardegree said he has designed plays with fake end arounds and jet motions to force defenses out of position when they focus on Dike, allowing a different player to find open space. -- Turron Davenport

Week 16 result: Lost to the Falcons 26-19

Week 16 ranking: 28

Rookie of the year: Cornerback Denzel Burke

The fifth-round pick was thrown into the starting rotation because of injuries and role changes, but he has flourished as his playing time has increased. He has a team-leading three interceptions with 35 tackles and nine passes defended. Burke's three picks are tied for the most among rookies, and he has done it in 410 fewer snaps than his counterpart for the lead -- Atlanta safety Xavier Watts. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 16 result: Lost to the Bills 23-20

Week 16 ranking: 29

Rookie of the year: Linebacker Carson Schwesinger

The favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year (-1400 at DraftKings), Schwesinger has been at the center of the action all season for one of the league's top defenses. The No. 33 pick leads all rookies in total tackles (147) and tackles for loss (11), and he is tied for second among rookies with two interceptions. Schwesinger, a former walk-on at UCLA, has also worn the green dot all season to relay the defensive play calls. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 16 result: Lost to the Saints 29-6

Week 16 ranking: 30

Rookie of the year: Right tackle Armand Membou

A no-brainer. The No. 7 pick has been terrific since Day 1. Among tackles, he ranks 12th in run block win rate and 21st in pass block win rate. He has started and finished every game, rarely looking like he's overmatched even against the best competition. It certainly looks like general manager Darren Mougey nailed his first draft pick. With Membou and second-year left tackle Olu Fashanu, the Jets should have their bookend tackles for years to come. -- Rich Cimini

Week 16 result: Lost to the Vikings 16-13

Week 16 ranking: 27

Rookie of the year: Quarterback Jaxson Dart

The rookie quarterback has hit a recent rough stretch after his concussion, including Sunday's ugly 33-yard passing performance. But it hasn't soured the Giants' view on Dart. Interim coach Mike Kafka still believes he's playing good football. Dart has 20 total touchdowns and seven turnovers in 10 starts. He has also rushed for over 400 yards. Several impending free agents on the team have said Dart's presence is a significant selling point to return. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 16 result: Lost to the Texans 23-21

Week 16 ranking: 32

Rookie of the year: Running back Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty, the No. 6 pick, hasn't had the season he and many others expected. But his performance against the Texans (188 total yards and two touchdowns) was a reminder of why the Raiders drafted him so high. Despite the Raiders' run-blocking struggles, Jeanty has still gained 828 yards and 10 total touchdowns. "I'm sure there's people questioning and doubting [Jeanty]," coach Pete Carroll said Sunday. "It can mount on a young guy, can mount on anybody. For him to show like that, it's a beautiful expression of who he is and what he's all about." -- Ryan McFadden