GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings because of the knee injury he sustained the previous week against the New York Giants, a source confirmed to ESPN shortly before the inactives were announced.

The fact that the Packers have a quick turnaround and play Thursday at Detroit in one of the Thanksgiving games likely had an impact on the decision to hold out Jacobs.

Jacobs said this past week that if he misses any time, it would be only one game.

"Worst case if I don't play this week, Thursday I'm definitely playing," Jacobs said. "It's not like something that'll linger over past that. That's really the worst-case scenario."

The injury was diagnosed as a contusion, and Jacobs said he experienced significant swelling after he banged his knee. He blamed the hard surface at MetLife Stadium for the injury.

"Definitely the worst," Jacobs said of the field. "It's always been the worst."

The news that Jacobs would be inactive was first reported by NFL Network.