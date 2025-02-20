Take a look at Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin's impressive numbers after opting to retire from the NFL. (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Zack Martin, one of the most decorated offensive linemen in Dallas Cowboys history, opted to retire, sources told ESPN.

Martin, 34, met with owner and general manager Jerry Jones on Thursday to inform him of his decision, sources said.

Martin was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection in 11 years with the Cowboys. Only Hall of Famers Bob Lilly (11), Larry Allen (10) and Mel Renfro (10), along with Jason Witten (11), who is eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time this season, have been named to more. Martin was a first-team All-Pro pick seven times, which is tied for the most in team history with Lilly and Hall of Famer Randy White.

Martin's seven first-team All-Pro selections also are tied with Hall of Famers Randall McDaniel and John Hannah for the most among guards all time, according to ESPN Research. The only player with more first-team All-Pro selections since Martin entered the NFL in 2014 is retired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (8).

Martin also had only seven accepted holding penalties in his career, equaling his number of first-team All-Pro nods.

Cowboys guard Zack Martin was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl selection in 11 seasons, making him one of the most decorated offensive linemen in franchise history. John Byrum/Icon Sportswire

A first-round pick in 2014, Martin started 162 games, missing more than one game in a season just twice: 2020 and 2024. In addition, he was named to the NFL's All-Decade team from 2010 to '20.

In 2024, he was limited to 10 games because of an ankle injury that required surgery. He played through multiple injuries during his last two seasons until he no longer had the strength to sustain his elite level of play.

Martin quashed talk of retirement last summer during training camp and when his season ended. During several appearances before Super Bowl LIX, Martin said he wanted to get healthy before deciding on his future.

Martin held out most of training camp in 2023 before signing an adjusted contract that guaranteed him $36 million over the past two seasons and made him the third-highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Martin reworked his contract last offseason, allowing the Cowboys to gain some salary cap relief if he opted to retire in 2025. The Cowboys can designate him a post-June 1 cut, which means he will count $9.4 million against the cap in 2025 and $17 million against the 2026 cap.

His absence creates a void on and off the field for the Cowboys.

Brock Hoffman filled in admirably for Martin last season, but the Cowboys could look to the draft or free agency to fill Martin's spot. Martin was one of the team's most influential leaders, serving on the players' council under coaches Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy in his time.

Though not the most vocal, Martin's day-to-day dedication was admired by teammates.

Up next for Martin is likely a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a five-year waiting period.