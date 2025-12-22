Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with the right foot injury he suffered in the team's win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, coach Sean McDermott said on Monday.

Allen did not miss a play during the game but did leave the field before halftime and had an X-ray done on his foot. He was cleared to return to the game.

When asked if he anticipated Allen being available for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, McDermott said, "As far as I'm aware, yes."

The coach added that Allen is sore, but that there were no setbacks and that he is not aware of any further testing needing to be done.

The injury may, however, impact Allen during the practice week.

"I don't know yet. There's a chance it does," McDermott said. "We'll see. We're going to practice a little bit tomorrow based on availability. We've got a number of guys that are not going to be able to practice. We'll see how Josh shows up tomorrow and how he's feeling."

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) are also day-to-day following injuries from the game.

Allen's injury took place on a sack that was ultimately credited to both Browns defenders Myles Garrett and Alex Wright. On second-and-1 from the Buffalo 23 with 1:09 remaining in the second quarter, Allen dropped back but was pressured quickly and ran around, ultimately going backward to try and avoid Browns defenders before falling to the ground.

Allen stayed on the field for a quick quarterback run up the middle on the following play but then walked to the locker room with athletic trainers before halftime, not wearing his right cleat.

After the game, Allen said, "We're good," and that he "tweaked my foot a little bit."

Allen, 29, has started 120 consecutive regular-season games and hasn't missed a start since his rookie year.