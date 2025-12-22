Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- An appeals officer has upheld the one-game suspension without pay for Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Derick Hall stemming from an incident in Seattle's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Hall appealed the suspension, which was issued Friday. Hearing officer Ramon Foster, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, heard the appeal Sunday, and the NFL announced Monday that Hall's suspension was upheld.

Hall will miss the Seahawks' Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and will be eligible to return to the Seahawks' active roster Monday, Dec. 29.

With his suspension, Hall will forfeit a weekly game check worth roughly $87,700.

The NFL said that Hall unnecessarily stepped on the leg of Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson while Dotson was on the ground at the end of a play in the first quarter of the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win at Lumen Field on Thursday night. Dotson left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. He was later seen outside the Rams' locker room on crutches and with a walking boot on his left foot.

Rams coach Sean McVay was asked Friday whether Dotson got injured because of the stomp or was injured earlier in the play.

"I think he was injured before, but it certainly didn't help the matter," McVay said. "And it was definitely not stuff we want in our game."

A second-round pick in 2023, Hall is part of Seattle's four-man outside linebacker rotation and averages roughly 30 snaps per game. He has one sack and 10 QB hits in 13 games this season after recording eight sacks and 20 QB hits in 2024.

The Seahawks (12-3) clinched a playoff berth and took over sole possession of first place in the NFC West with their win over Los Angeles. The Panthers (8-7) are atop the NFC South division, which they would clinch with a win over the Seahawks and a loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) against the Miami Dolphins (6-9).

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.