FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets are having one of the worst seasons in franchise history and coach Aaron Glenn, a popular hire 11 months ago, is hearing it from frustrated fans.

On Monday, Glenn asked for patience.

"For the fans, listen, it's going to be a tough road," he told reporters on a Zoom call. "We knew that, but, man, the thing is, we know exactly what we're doing. We have a plan. Just don't let go of the rope, I would say that."

Glenn, who inherited a 5-12 team, is 3-12 in his first season. The Jets have dropped three in a row by a combined score of 111-36, including a 29-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Jets have regressed in the major offensive and defensive categories, compared to last year. The offense has produced only two touchdowns in the last three games, and the defense set a futility mark Sunday, becoming the first in NFL history to go 15 straight games without an interception.

Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, Glenn -- whose job appears safe -- insisted they are heading in the right direction.

"From Day 1, we've been trying to set the foundation of what we want this team to be," he said. "A lot of that is from an in-house perspective, for the most part."

Elaborating, Glenn said there's "honest" communication with the players, whom he believes understand the plan and the identity they're trying to create.

It's been a turbulent year for the Jets, who started 0-7, traded star defensive players Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, benched quarterback Justin Fields and fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

"I believe in AG, I believe in his plan," cornerback Brandon Stephens said Monday. "I believe he's looking for guys that want to be part of this change."

The Jets missed the playoffs for the 15th straight year, the longest active drought in the NFL. Right now, they're in evaluation mode, which explains why undrafted rookie Brady Cook will continue to start at quarterback despite profound struggles.

In three games, Cook has six interceptions and 17 sacks, yet he will get the nod Sunday against the AFC East-leading New England Patriots (11-3) even though Tyrod Taylor is healthy after missing a game with a groin injury. Fields, too, is close to returning from a knee injury.

The losing hasn't affected Glenn's confidence.

"We plan on going out there and playing our best and giving effort," he said. "We plan on going out there and winning the game also, all right? We do. We want to go out there and put on a good show for our fans. We know it's our last home game. We look forward to it.

"We know it's a really, really good opponent so there's nothing better than us going out there and probably spoiling what they're trying to accomplish as a team and making sure our last game is a game our fans can remember."