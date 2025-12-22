Cam Wards leads the Titans to a 26-9 win over the Chiefs in Week 16. (1:08)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew does not have a torn ACL, as the team initially feared, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Minshew suffered the injury to his left knee during Sunday's loss to the Titans, but sources told Schefter that tests showed the ACL remains intact.

Minshew was placed on injured reserve Monday by the Chiefs, who already are without injured star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the rest of the season.

To replenish their suddenly thin quarterback room, the Chiefs have signed Shane Buechele off the Bills' practice squad. Buechele spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Kansas City.

Sunday's loss to the Titans was the first start of the season for Minshew, who was replacing Mahomes after the two-time NFL MVP suffered his season-ending torn left ACL in Week 15 against the Chargers.

Chris Oladokun replaced Minshew as the primary quarterback Sunday for the Chiefs (6-9), who will finish the season with a losing record for the first time under head coach Andy Reid.

Before Sunday, Oladokun's only previous NFL regular-season game was Jan. 5, when he backed up Carson Wentz for the Chiefs in a 38-0 blowout loss to the Broncos.