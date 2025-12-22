Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The NFL suspended Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman for two games without pay, citing "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys."

Perryman was flagged for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter of the Chargers' 34-17 win after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, who was on the ground after making a catch. Perryman remained in the game and finished with six tackles, second-most on the team.

Perryman's agent Ron Butler told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, that Perryman will appeal the suspension. But if it is upheld, he would not be eligible to return to the Chargers' active roster until Monday, Jan. 5, following games against the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

The suspension comes at a critical point in the Chargers' season. With wins in their final two games, the Chargers would clinch the AFC West for the first time since 2009 and host a playoff game. Perryman is the team's best run-defending linebacker.

Perryman was last suspended in 2023 after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, which also resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty.