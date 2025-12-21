Open Extended Reactions

LANDOVER, Md. -- Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders with a hamstring injury.

Dean was injured midway through the first quarter. He landed awkwardly on his left leg after hitting receiver Treylon Burks over the middle and immediately grabbed the back of the leg. He went inside following a brief trip to the medical tent.

Rookie Jihaad Campbell replaced him in the lineup.

Dean was sidelined for the first four games of the season as he recovered from a torn patellar tendon. He has made a significant impact since returning to the lineup, helping to stabilize a rush defense that lacked consistency early on.

Campbell, the team's first-round pick out of Alabama, started in Dean's absence at the beginning of the season and has continued to have a role since his return. He entered Week 16 with 57 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.