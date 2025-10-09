Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Philadelphia Eagles activated linebacker Nakobe Dean off the reserve/physically unable to perform list ahead of Thursday night's game against the New York Giants, but they were without defensive tackle Jalen Carter for the NFC East matchup.

Carter was added to the injury report Wednesday due to a heel injury and was ruled inactive before kickoff.

Dean, 24, tore the patellar tendon in his left knee during the Eagles' wild-card playoff win over the Green Bay Packers in January. If he sees action as expected against the Giants, it will mark his first on-field work in nine months.

"Because he hadn't had any [2025] game [experience], no training camp -- it wouldn't be a full-time role yet," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this week on Dean's potential role.

Dean is now part of a crowded linebacker room featuring All-Pro Zack Baun and rookie standout Jihaad Campbell.

Asked how he would make it work given that the primary spots seem accounted for, Fangio responded, "We'll figure it out."

Dean was having a strong 2024 season before the injury. He posted 128 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception during the regular season.

A third-round pick out of Georgia in 2022, Dean has dealt with his share of injuries over three-plus seasons in the NFL, including multiple foot injuries in '23 that sidelined him for all but five games.