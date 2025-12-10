Louis Riddick explains why Jalen Hurts is part of the Eagles' struggles but not the only problem. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said quarterback Jalen Hurts is "absolutely" his starter for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and called it "ridiculous" when asked about the possibility of making a change at some point this season if Hurts continues to struggle.

"No, I think that's ridiculous," he said during his weekly radio appearance on 94 WIP in Philadelphia on Wednesday. "I know every time I go out on that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game. That's something that's been proven. We've won a lot of football games.

"This is the most ultimate team game. You win together as a team, you lose together as a team. It's never just one thing."

Hurts threw four interceptions, including the game-sealer near the goal line in overtime, and had five giveaways in all during Monday's night's 22-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hurts' five giveaways tied the most by an Eagles player since play-by-play was first tracked in 1978, matching Donovan McNabb during his rookie year in 1999. Hurts also was the first Eagles QB with four interceptions in a game since Michael Vick in 2012 and the first NFL player with zero touchdowns and five turnovers in a game since Justin Fields in 2021.

Hurts took accountability for his performance postgame as did other players like A.J. Brown, whose drop over the middle of the field led to one of Hurts' interceptions.

"When we have the ball in overtime and I've got Jalen Hurts as my quarterback, I have all the confidence that we're going to win the football game," Saquon Barkley said. "Sometimes, it just doesn't work."

Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, has a career regular-season record of 54-25 to go with a postseason mark of 6-3. He is one of just seven quarterbacks to appear in multiple Super Bowls and win a championship during their first five career seasons along with Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner and Russell Wilson.

He has not had a strong season to this point, however, and is in the midst of a rough stretch, committing seven total turnovers in his last two outings. He has six interceptions on the year, which is already more than he had in 2024 (5). He is also on pace for career lows in rushing attempts and rushing yards since taking over as the full-time starter in 2021.

Tanner McKee, the team's sixth round pick in 2023 out of Stanford, is Hurts' backup. His one career start came in Week 18 against the New York Giants last season in which he went 27-of-41 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 20-13 Eagles win. He had a spot appearance the week prior in which he threw a pair of TDs on just four attempts.

The Eagles (8-5) have dropped three straight thanks in large part to an offense that has averaged just 16 points over the last five games.

They face the 2-11 Raiders at home Sunday.

"I know we can continue to get better. There was a lot of good things on offense on Monday night," said Sirianni, who became more involved in the offensive preparations last week. "It was really good defense, it was really good special teams, and there were a lot of good things on offense.

"I come away encouraged from that game, knowing that we have things to clean up ... No one is pressing, everyone is just thinking, how do we get ourselves in the best position to win this game and play our best game this game?"