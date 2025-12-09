Jalen Hurts’ pass is intercepted by Da'Shawn Hand, who fumbles, and Hurts picks it up but also fumbles as Troy Dye recovers for the Chargers. (0:36)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made the kind of history he'd rather not be associated with when he committed two turnovers on the same play in the first half of Monday night's game against the Chargers.

Midway through the second quarter, Hurts threw an interception over the middle to Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, who fumbled during the return.

Hurts recovered the ball but fumbled himself as he was hit, with the Chargers recovering the turnover.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Hurts is the first player to commit two turnovers on the same play dating to 1978, which is as far back as its research goes.

Hurts was intercepted on the next series as well, marking the first time he has thrown an interception on consecutive drives in his career.

In all, there were a combined six turnovers in the second quarter. That's the most in a quarter since Oct. 27, 2013, when Denver and Washington combined for seven in the fourth.

Hurts, who up until recently had been one of the better QBs in the league at protecting the football, was intercepted again in the fourth quarter when the ball went off the hands of receiver A.J. Brown. Hurts is now up to six turnovers over the past two games.