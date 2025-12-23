2026 NFL Pro Bowl AFC, NFC rosters: The league's top players

The rosters are set for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games, and the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks lead the way with six players chosen.
The Pro Bowl Games rosters are determined by a combination of votes from fans, coaches and players.
The Pro Bowl Games include a skills competition and a 7-on-7 flag football game scheduled for Feb. 3 at Moscone Center in San Francisco (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Here's a team-by-team look at the players chosen for this season's games, with the number of times each player has been honored. This file was updated with the takeaways from each NFL Nation reporter and a did-you-know fact.
Jump to:
ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN
CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND
JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN
NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF
SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
Buffalo Bills (3)
Pro Bowlers: QB Josh Allen (4), RB James Cook III (3), Dion Dawkins (5)
Three worthy candidates from the Bills offense. Many of Allen's statistics are surpassing that of his MVP campaign last year and the quarterback has been MVP candidate worthy again despite a struggling wide receiver group. Cook is having the best season by a Bills running back in decades, leading the league in rushing yards (1,532), and is just 180 scrimmage yards away from becoming the first Bill will 2,000 this century. The offensive line has played a pivotal role in Cook and the run game's success with Dawkins also second amongst tackles in pass block win rate (95.6%).
Did you know? The Bills have only had offensive players selected to the Pro Bowl in the last three years. Safety Jordan Poyer was the last non-offensive player as an original selection in the 2022 season.-- Alaina Getzenberg
Miami Dolphins (1)
Pro Bowlers: RB De'Von Achane (1)
Achane registered his first career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025, and has a career-high 1,726 total yards through the Dolphins' first 15 games. Despite a full workload, Achane hasn't missed a game and leads the league with five touchdown runs of at least 40 yards. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks was named a first alternate, as was fullback Alec Ingold. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were both named third alternates.
Did you know? in just his third NFL season, Achane, 24, is already the Dolphins' eighth leading rusher (2,974 as of Week 16). -- Marcel Louis-Jacques
New England Patriots (2)
Pro Bowlers: CB Christian Gonzalez (1); QB Drake Maye (2)
Maye went to the Pro Bowl last year as an alternate, and this time gets voted in as an original pick. He is currently second in MVP odds behind the Rams' Matthew Stafford, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. As for Gonzalez, he was named second-team Associated Press All-Pro in 2024 but didn't make the Pro Bowl. So this is a bit of a makeup nod for Gonzalez, whose 2025 season hasn't been as decisive as his 2024 campaign.
Did you know? Maye becomes just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to begin his career with multiple consecutive invitations, joining Andrew Luck (3 straight), Russell Wilson (4 straight) and Dan Marino (5 straight). He joins Mike Haynes (5) and Curtis Martin (2) to open their Patriots careers with at least 2 Pro Bowl selections. -- Mike Reiss
New York Jets (0)
Another losing season, another year without a Pro Bowl selection. The Jets' top candidate was K Nick Folk, who leads the AFC in field goal percentage (96.4). Come to think of it, the team's best candidates all came from special teams. The others: PR/KR Isaiah Williams (two TDs) and P Austin McNamara (third in the AFC in net average). No player on offense or defense deserved consideration. It's been one of those years.
Did you know? The Jets have gone 10 straight years without a Pro Bowl player on offense. The last was WR Brandon Marshall (2015). It's rather remarkable, considering they've invested heavily on that side of the ball -- 13 first- and second-round picks over that span. -- Rich Cimini
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens (6)
Pro Bowlers: WR Zay Flowers (2), S Kyle Hamilton (3), C Tyler Linderbaum (3), FB Patrick Ricard (6), LB Roquan Smith (4), P Jordan Stout (1)
The Ravens' six Pro Bowl selections are their fewest since 2021, which is also the last time Baltimore didn't reach the playoffs. This also marks the first time since 2022 that quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions, didn't receive a Pro Bowl invitation. Stout becomes only the second punter in Ravens history to make the Pro Bowl, joining Sam Koch who went to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Linderbaum is the first Baltimore offensive lineman to go to three consecutive Pro Bowls since guard Marshal Yanda went to six straight (2011 to 2016). Flowers, who made his second Pro Bowl, remains the only Ravens player to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver in the team's 30-year history. SS Kyle Hamilton is the only defensive back in Ravens history to make the Pro Bowl three times in his first four seasons in the NFL.
Did you know? FB Patrick Ricard joined a select group by becoming one of seven Ravens to be selected to six or more Pro Bowls. Of those previous six, three are in the Hall of Fame (Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis and Ed Reed) and two others are semifinalists for this year's Hall of Fame class (Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda). The only undrafted player who has made more Pro Bowls for the Ravens than Ricard is kicker Justin Tucker (seven). -- Jamison Hensley
Cincinnati Bengals (1)
Pro Bowlers: WR Ja'Marr Chase (5)
Chase followed up his receiving triple crown with another solid season in 2025. After leading the league in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions, Chase has remained productive despite having three different quarterbacks this season. When the selections were announced, Chase was second in receptions (110) and fifth in receiving yards (1,256). Chase also led all players in targets (166) by a considerable margin. However, Chase was the Bengals' only selection, marking the first time Cincinnati did not have multiple Pro Bowlers since 2020 (when the team had none). The lone selection reflects this season's struggles amid Cincinnati's worst season (5-10) since the start of the decade.
Did you know? Chase now ranks sixth in franchise history with five Pro Bowl nods. Two of those ahead of him are also wide receivers (A.J. Green with seven and Chad Johnson at six). -- Ben Baby
Cleveland Browns (2)
Pro Bowlers: DE Myles Garrett (7); CB Denzel Ward (5)
Garrett and Ward have been rewarded with Pro Bowl honors again for anchoring one of the league's top defenses. Garrett, named to his seventh Pro Bowl, leads the NFL with a career-high 22 sacks, and is one away from breaking the NFL's single-season record. Ward has had another season with tight coverage and has recorded one interception.
Did you know? Ward, with his fifth Pro Bowl selection, passed Frank Minnifield (4) for the most Pro Bowl selections by a Browns corner. -- Daniel Oyefusi
Pittsburgh Steelers (3)
Pro Bowlers: FS Jalen Ramsey (8); ST/WR Ben Skowronek (1); OLB T.J. Watt (8)
Multiple Steelers were voted to the Pro Bowl for the 25th consecutive season, but for the fifth season in a row none of the selected players were chosen for offensive contributions. Though he was in the middle of a less productive 2025 season with seven sacks and 18 quarterback hits in 13 games before suffering a partially collapsed lung from a dry needling treatment, Watt was named to his eighth Pro Bowl. Ramsey, meanwhile, was voted in as a safety, switching positions midway though the season after injuries depleted the unit.
Did you know? While this is Ben Skowronek's first Pro Bowl selection, the Steelers have a recent history of special teamers earning Pro Bowl nods. Miles Killebrew was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024 and 2023 for his special teams play. -- Brooke Pryor
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans (4)
Pro Bowlers: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (1); DE Will Anderson Jr. (2); WR Nico Collins (2); CB Derek Stingley Jr. (2)
Al-Shaair, making his first Pro Bowl appearance, is the heart and soul of the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL. Stingley has matched his All-Pro 2024 season with another standout year allowing the lowest passer rating (55.9) among cornerbacks with 400 coverage snaps. Collins had his third-straight 1,000-yard season, and the most impressive part is he sees countless double teams. Anderson has been a force sacking quarterbacks (11.5) and also in the run game (17 tackles for loss), both ranking in the top seven.
Did you know? Since DeMeco Ryans took over as head coach in 2023, the Texans have sent at least three players to the Pro Bowl each season. -- DJ Bien-Aime
Indianapolis Colts (2)
Pro Bowlers: OG Quenton Nelson (8); RB Jonathan Taylor (3)
Taylor was flirting with history on a seemingly weekly basis during the stretch of games he put together early this season. His production has tailed off along with that of his team overall. So, Taylor will have to settle for the second-most productive season of his career. He still leads the league with 17 rushing touchdowns to go along with 1,489 yards. Nelson continues a trajectory that makes him one of the finest players in franchise history and a strong contender for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His pull blocking in the run game and his pass protection are big reasons the Colts had one of the NFL's elite offenses when healthy.
Did you know? Nelson is the second offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons, joining Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas.. -- Stephen Holder
Jacksonville Jaguars (1)
Pro Bowlers: LS Ross Matiscik (3)
The Jaguars (11-4) are in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, yet only had one player made the Pro Bowl. Only two players -- Matiscik and kicker Cam Little -- finished in the top 10 at their positions in the fan voting part of the selection process. Matiscik was 10th while Little, who set the NFL record with a 68-yard field goal against Las Vegas on Nov. 2, was fourth. Matiscik becomes the seventh Jaguars player to make three or more Pro Bowls. QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne Jr., LB Devin Lloyd and PR Parker Washington were named as alternates.
Did you know? Matiscik is the fifth Jaguars player to be named to three Pro Bowls, joining QB Mark Brunell, DT Marcus Stroud, RB Maurice Jones-Drew and DE Calais Campbell. Only OT Tony Boselli (5) and WR Jimmy Smith (5) have made more. -- Michael DiRocco
Tennessee Titans (2)
Pro Bowlers: KR Chimere Dike (1); DT Jeffery Simmons (4)
Simmons has been a one-man wrecking crew, having caught a touchdown pass and registering a safety this season. Despite missing two games, Simmons has already set a career high with nine sacks. His late surge has helped the Titans win two games over the past three weeks to push their record to 3-12. Dike leads the NFL in all-purpose yards and kick return yards in addition to leading the Titans with four receiving touchdowns. The rookie playmaker has two punt returns for touchdowns, one of which was the first trip to the end zone by a Titans punt returner since 2012.
Did you know? Dike is the first Titans rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl since returner Marc Mariani made it in 2010. He's also the sixth since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger, joining running back Earl Campbell (1978), defensive end Jevon Kearse (1999), quarterback Vince Young (2006) and running back Chris Johnson (2008). -- Turron Davenport
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos (6)
Pro Bowlers: DT Zach Allen (1); OT Garett Bolles (1); OLB Nik Bonitto (2); OG Quinn Meinerz (1); CB Pat Surtain II (4); WR Courtland Sutton (2)
Bolles, Meinerz and Allen had been a first- or second-team All-Pro previously, but this is the first time in Bolles' nine seasons, Meinerz' five seasons and Allen's seven seasons they have earned a Pro Bowl selection. Surtain, in his fifth season, is already in rarified air in the storied history of Broncos' defensive backs. He is now the eighth Broncos DB to be named to at least four Pro Bowls; Steve Atwater, Champ Bailey, Chris Harris Jr., John Lynch, Dennis Smith, Aqib Talib and Louis Wright are the others. Atwater, Bailey and Lynch are Hall of Famers.
Did you know? This is the most Pro Bowl selections for the Broncos since 2016 when they had six players selected from a team that finished 9-7. Four of the Pro Bowl selections that year -- CB Chris Harris Jr., CB Aqib Talib, S Darian Stewart and OLB Von Miller -- were on defense. It was also WR Demaryius Thomas' last Pro Bowl selection. And with three Pro Bowl selections last season it is also the most in back-to-back seasons for the Broncos since they had 12 combined in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. -- Jeff Legwold
Kansas City Chiefs (4)
Pro Bowlers: C Creed Humphrey (4); DT Chris Jones (7); TE Travis Kelce (11); OG Trey Smith (3)
Part of the Chiefs' disappointing season is reflected here with just four honorees. Once again, Kelce was a major part of the Chiefs' offense, perhaps more than coach Andy Reid anticipated. Kelce leads the Chiefs in targets (96), receptions (68), yards (803) and receiving touchdowns (5). Smith and Humphrey, who are best friends, were once again a strong blocking duo, whether in pass protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes or in short-yardage situations for running back Kareem Hunt. Jones was by far the Chiefs' best defensive player, so his selection was warranted despite him recording just four sacks and nine tackles for loss.
Did you know?Kelce was chosen to his 11th Pro Bowl, which is tied with Jason Witten for the second-most Pro Bowl selections among NFL tight ends. Kelce trails only Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who was selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times.--Nate Taylor
Las Vegas Raiders (2)
Pro Bowlers: TE Brock Bowers (2); DE Maxx Crosby (5)
Crosby and Bowers remain bright spots on a struggling Raiders team. Crosby has totaled 10 sacks, 73 tackles and a career-high 28 tackles for loss this season. He has recorded double-digit sacks for the fourth time in his career. Crosby's most memorable performance came against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 when he notched five tackles (three for loss), three pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble. Bowers battled a knee injury for the first half of the season and was forced to miss three games. Still, he has a team-high in receptions (64), receiving yards (680) and receiving touchdowns (7).
Did you know? If Bowers records at least 107 more yards, he will surpass Mike Ditka (1,980) for the most receiving yards by a tight end in his first two seasons in NFL history. -- Ryan McFadden
Los Angeles Chargers (5)
Pro Bowlers: DL Joe Alt (1); PK Cameron Dicker (1); QB Justin Herbert (2); S Derwin James Jr. (5); LB Tuli Tuipulotu (1)
The most surprising selection here is Alt, who played in just six games this season before a season-ending high ankle injury. When Alt played, however, the Chargers were a different team, finishing 5-1 in his six starts and eclipsing 100 rushing yards in four of those games. Dicker was named the AFC's starting kicker after another social media campaign by the Chargers; Dicker became the most accurate kicker in NFL history this season at 94.1%. The other selections of James, Herbert, and Tuipulotu come with little surprise, as they have been the anchors of one of the league's best teams.
Did you know? This season, Herbert became the third player in NFL history to begin a career with six consecutive seasons with at least 3,000 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. -- Kris Rhim
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys (5)
Pro Bowlers: K Brandon Aubrey (3); WR George Pickens (1); QB Dak Prescott (4); OG Tyler Smith (3); DT Quinnen Williams (4)
It's no surprise the Cowboys' Pro Bowl selections have an offensive bent. They rank fifth in points (28.3) and second in yards per game (393.1). Prescott played at a high level in his return from a hamstring avulsion that required surgery in 2024. Smith earned his third-straight honor and is a rightful air to the Cowboys' offensive line legacy. Pickens' first year in Dallas has been better than expected. He set career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns. He also has five 100-yard outings. The question becomes: Will he be a Cowboy in 2026 and beyond with him set to be a franchise tag. Aubrey is the preeminent kicker from distance in the NFL with more makes from 60 yards or more in league history. If there is a surprise, it's Williams because he's played just five games with the Cowboys, recording 1.5 sacks and 27 pressures in those games.
Did you know? With Tyler Smith's selection, the Cowboys have had at least one offensive lineman picked for the Pro Bowl in 22 of the last 25 seasons. The only times the line was not represented came in 2002, 2011 and 2012. -- Todd Archer
New York Giants (1)
Pro Bowlers: LB Brian Burns (3)
It's a well-deserved honor. Burns has been the Giants' best player from the jump this year, with teammates and coaches noting a new level dating back to the spring. "His motor. He don't stop. You saw it early in camp," fellow defensive captain Dexter Lawrence II said. Most importantly, it has been apparent in games, where Burns has played at a Defensive Player of the Year level. He's second in the NFL with a career-high 15.0 sacks, third with 20 tackles for a loss, fourth with 27 QB hits and among the league leaders among edge rushers with seven passes defended. A Pro Bowl season despite the team's rough record.
Did you know? This is Burns' third Pro Bowl and his first with the Giants. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022 for the Carolina Panthers. He was the only Giants player selected to the Pro Bowl this season. -- Jordan Raanan
Philadelphia Eagles (5)
Pro Bowlers: LB Zack Baun (2); OL Jalen Carter (2); CB Cooper DeJean (1); C Cam Jurgens (2), CB Quinyon Mitchell (1)
Two emerging stars in the Eagles' defensive backfield in DeJean and Mitchell get their first Pro Bowl nods. It's safe to say general manager Howie Roseman knocked it out of the park when he selected Mitchell 22nd overall and DeJean 40th in the 2024 draft. Mitchell is tied for fifth (11) and DeJean ninth (10) in pass break-ups this season. Collectively, the Eagles held opponents to the lowest completion percentage in the NFL (56%) entering Week 16. Baun has made two Pro Bowls in as many seasons since joining defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and being moved from edge to inside linebacker. He has 117 tackles, seven passes defensed, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions on the year.
Did you know? Mitchell entered Week 16 leading all corners in catch rate allowed (41.6%) and third in passer rating allowed (61.4). He and DeJean anchor a secondary that is allowing just 192 passing yards per game (7th). -- Tim McManus
Washington Commanders (1)
Pro Bowlers: P Tress Way (3)
Not a whole lot worked well for Washington this season, but Way and the special teams coverage units were excellent. Way, 35 and in his 12th season, is averaging 47.2 yards per punt -- his highest since 2021. His net of 43.8 is his best since 2020 and he's landed half his kicks inside the 20-yard line, the second highest percentage of his career. Opponents' average field position after his punts was their own 18.5 yard line -- the best in Way's career. Rookie Jaylin Lane was named a second alternate after returning two punts for touchdowns and will be one to watch in the future. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil had a strong season, but his streak of three consecutive Pro Bowls ended.
Did you know? Washington had two Pro Bowlers last season -- quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin. They have combined to miss 15 games so far this season -- and only played two full games together. They combined for 70 catches, 944 yards and 12 touchdowns last season compared to 10 for 116 and no scores in 2025. -- John Keim
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears (3)
Pro Bowlers: FS Kevin Byard III (3); C Drew Dalman (1); OG Joe Thuney (4)
Detroit Lions (5)
Pro Bowlers: LB Jack Campbell (1); RB Jahmyr Gibbs (3); DE Aidan Hutchinson (2); OT Penei Sewell (4); WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (4)
The Lions are amid one of their most successful eras in franchise history under head coach Dan Campbell and received the fifth-most Pro Bowl votes from fans by a team this season. Jack Campbell is the first Lions linebacker to be selected to a Pro Bowl since Stephen Boyd in 2000, while Gibbs has now been selected to a Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. Gibbs joined Barry Sanders and Billy Sims as the only RBs in team history to earn three Pro Bowl berths in the Super Bowl era.
Did you know? Gibbs has established himself as one of the most electrifying players in the league, passing Sanders for the most touchdowns in NFL history by a player under the age of 24 (48) and the most touchdowns by a player in his first three seasons. "I am so happy for Jahmyr and his teammates," Sanders told ESPN of Gibbs' record-breaking start. "It is really incredible when you think he was able to score so many times with so many other weapons on offense. And he is not done yet I hope. It is a real testament to his ability to consistently create big plays.". -- Eric Woodyard
Green Bay Packers (1)
Pro Bowlers: DE Micah Parsons (5)
Parsons was the only Packers player to be selected, and he's out for the season after tearing his left ACL in Week 15. He is the first defensive player to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons since Aaron Donald of the Rams. Parsons became the first player in NFL history with at least a dozen sacks in his first five seasons. Parsons finished with 12.5 in 2025. It marks the second straight season the Packers have had a Pro Bowler make it during their first season in Green Bay. In 2024, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney made the Pro Bowl after joining Green Bay during the offseason.
Did you know? Jordan Love is still looking for his first Pro Bowl selection. Love's numbers (23 touchdowns, six interceptions, 72.8 Total QBR) don't compare to NFC starter Matthew Stafford (40/5/72.0) but are on par with the other two NFC Pro Bowl QBs: Dak Prescott (28/10/73.0) and Sam Darnold (24/13/60.8). -- Rob Demovsky
Minnesota Vikings (0)
A complete shutout from the Pro Bowl is an exclamation point on the Vikings' expensive failure this season. The team committed nearly $350 million to its 2025 roster, hoping to support first-time starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy with experienced talent at nearly every position. But some of their top players dealt with injuries, including linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Receiver Justin Jefferson, meanwhile, is straining just to reach a 1,000-yard season amid McCarthy's struggles. The only other time Jefferson missed the Pro Bowl was 2023, when he missed seven games because of a torn hamstring. Long-snapper Andrew DePaola, who won the fan voting and was elected to the previous three Pro Bowls, was the only obvious snub.
Did you know? This season was the third in team history without a single player chosen for the initial Pro Bowl season. The other two were in 1983 and 2014. -- Kevin Seifert
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons (2)
Pro Bowlers: OG Chris Lindstrom (4); RB Bijan Robinson (2)
Robinson was a no-brainer. He leads the league in yards from scrimmage (2,026) and is fifth in rushing yards (1,250). More than that, he has been the engine of an injury-plagued Falcons offense. In his third season, Robinson has become one of the top running backs in the league and among the most versatile with a career-high 776 receiving yards. If Robinson is the engine, Lindstrom is the conductor. He is the Falcons' best run blocker, and his pass protection has improved every season. Lindstrom is also one of the team's captains.
Did you know? Robinson is the first player with 1,000 rushing yards and 750 receiving yards in a season since Christian McCaffrey in 2019. McCaffrey also has accomplished that feat this season.-- Marc Raimondi
Carolina Panthers (1)
Pro Bowlers: CB Jaycee Horn (2)
Horn became the first Carolina player since DE Brian Burns (2021-22) to make consecutive Pro Bowls, and deservedly so. He is tied for second in the NFL in interceptions with five and is a true shut-down corner. The surprise is that DL Derrick Brown didn't make his second Pro Bowl. He's been a difference-maker as a run stopper, as has been his reputation, but also as a pass rusher.
Did you know? The Panthers still haven't had multiple players selected to the Pro Bowl since 2022, but that comes with an asterisk. RB Christian McCaffrey and DE Brian Burns made it that year, but McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco in October, so he played only six of 17 games for Carolina. In '21, Burns and cornerback Stephon Gilmore made the team, but Gilmore made it as an alternate. So you really have to go back to 2019 when LB Luke Kuechly and OG Trai Turner were initial selections. -- David Newton
New Orleans Saints (0)
This is the second straight season the Saints have had no players on the initial Pro Bowl roster, although Erik McCoy and JT Gray made last year's roster as alternates. It's a sign of where the Saints (5-10) are currently, as they try to emerge from five-season streak of missing the postseason. The Saints would have to go back to the Pro Bowls for the 2015 and 2016 seasons to find a similar pattern, as neither of those teams had players initially named to the Pro Bowl. Later Cam Jordan (2015) and Drew Brees (2016) would make the rosters as an alternate.
Did you know? Juwan Johnson was briefly among the top 10 tight ends in the fan voting portion, but no Saints players made the top 10 at their position when the final fan votes were tallied. Former Saints wideout/kick returner Rashid Shaheed, who was sent to the Seahawks at the trade deadline this year, made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist after returning two kicks for TDs in Seattle. -- Katherine Terrell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2)
Pro Bowlers: FS Antoine Winfield Jr. (2); OT Tristan Wirfs (5)
This marks Wirfs' fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in six seasons (2021-2025) and Winfield Jr.'s second selection (2021). Both were members of the Bucs' 2020 draft class, going 13th and 45th overall, respectively. In 11 games this season, Wirfs has posted a 95.2% pass blocking win rate -- third best in the NFL for tackles, and he's surrendered just 3.0 sacks. Winfield Jr. is the only defensive back, and one of three players with 75+ tackles, multiple interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through Week 16 this season.
Did you know? Wirfs' five Pro Bowl selections give him the third most in team history, behind only Mike Evans and Mike Alstott (6). Wirfs and Alstott are the only Bucs offensive players to earn five straight Pro Bowl selections. Wirfs becomes the first Buc to accomplish this feat since defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (2012-2017). Winfield Jr. joins Pro Football Hall of Famer John Lynch (1997, 1999-2002, 2004-2007) as just the second safety in team history to be named to multiple Pro Bowls. -- Jenna Laine
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals (2)
Pro Bowlers: SS Budda Baker (8); TE Trey McBride (2)
Los Angeles Rams (4)
Pro Bowlers: WR Puka Nacua (2); QB Matthew Stafford (4); LB Jared Verse (2); LB Byron Young (1)
The Rams have four Pro Bowl selections: two on each side of the ball. Stafford is playing some of the best football of his career, leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns through Week 16. His top target has been Nacua, who ranks second in receiving yards this season despite missing a game (and nearly two more halves) due to injury. On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams' defense has been led by their pass rush, especially Verse and Young. Young leads the team with 11 sacks this season and has earned his first Pro Bowl selection.
Did you know? Verse has now made the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons. He was the Rams' lone initial selection last season.-- Sarah Barshop
San Francisco 49ers (6)
Pro Bowlers: OT Trent Williams (12); FB Kyle Juszczyk (10); TE George Kittle (7); RB Christian McCaffrey (4); LS Jon Weeks (2); ST Luke Gifford (1)
Williams and Juszczyk continue to be Pro Bowl mainstays. Williams has bounced back strong from an injury-plagued 2024 and Juszczyk's 10 selections are the most ever for a fullback. Gifford and Weeks' selection provides evidence of how far the Niners special teams have come from one of the worst units in the NFL in 2024 to one of the best in 2025, though kicker Eddy Piñeiro should have at least been an alternate. McCaffrey and Kittle continue to be standard bearers at their positions with McCaffrey aiming for a second career 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yard receiving season.
Did you know? Williams' 12th Pro Bowl selection ties him with Hall of Famers Randall McDaniel and Will Shields for the second-most by an offensive lineman in league history. With two more nods, Williams can tie Bruce Matthews' 14 for the most ever. -- Nick Wagoner
Seattle Seahawks (6)
Pro Bowlers: QB Sam Darnold (2); DE DeMarcus Lawrence (5); KR Rashid Shaheed (2); WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2); DL Leonard Williams (3); CB Devon Witherspoon (3)
The Seahawks' breakthrough in Year 2 under Mike Macdonald yielded six Pro Bowl selections, tied with Baltimore, Denver and San Francsico for most in the NFL. Darnold hasn't thrown as many touchdown passes as Jared Goff (32 to 24) nor does he have as good of a Total QBR as Jordan Love (72.8 to 60.8), but those two NFC quarterback counterparts don't have their teams in the driver's seat for the conference's top playoff seed. After making the Pro Bowl as injury replacements last season, Smith-Njigba and Williams were easy choices on the original ballot. JSN has an NFL-high 1,637 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns while Williams is tied for second among defensive tackles with 7.0 sacks.
Did you know? Witherspoon is the fourth Seahawks player to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons, joining linebackers Fredd Young and Lofa Tatupu and quarterback Russell Wilson). His latest selection is a testament to what Macdonald said recently about how well Witherspoon is plaing despite not consistently filling up the stat sheet. -- Brady Henderson
AFC roster
Quarterback: Josh Allen*, Buffalo Bills; Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers; Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Running back: De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins; James Cook, Buffalo Bills; Jonathan Taylor*, Indianapolis Colts
Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens
Wide receiver: Ja'Marr Chase*, Cincinnati Bengals; Nico Collins*, Houston Texans; Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens; Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Tight end: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders*; Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive tackle: Joe Alt*, Los Angeles Chargers; Garett Bolles*, Denver Broncos; Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Offensive guard: Quinn Meinerz*, Denver Broncos; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Center: Creed Humphrey*, Kansas City Chiefs; Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
Defensive end: Will Anderson Jr.*, Houston Texans; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns
Interior linemen: Zach Allen, Denver Broncos; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs; Jeffrey Simmons*, Tennessee Titans
Outside linebacker: Nik Bonitto*, Denver Broncos; Tuli Tuipulotu, Los Angeles Chargers; T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers
Inside/middle linebacker: Azeez Al-Shaair, Houston Texans; Roquan Smith*, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback: Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots; Derek Stingley Jr.*, Houston Texans; Pat Surtain II*, Denver Broncos; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free safety: Jalen Ramsey*, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong safety: Kyle Hamilton*, Baltimore Ravens; Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers
Long-snapper: Ross Matiscik*, Jacksonville Jaguars
Punter: Jordan Stout*, Baltimore Ravens
Place-kicker: Cameron Dicker*, Los Angeles Chargers
Return specialist: Chimere Dike*, Tennessee Titans
Special-teamer: Ben Skowronek*, Pittsburgh
NFC roster
Quarterback (3): Matthew Stafford*, Los Angeles Rams; Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks; Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Running back (3): Jahmyr Gibbs*, Detroit Lions; Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers; Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Fullback (1): Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers
Wide receiver (4): Puka Nacua*, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba*, Seattle Seahawks; George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Tight end (2): Trey McBride*, Arizona Cardinals; George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Offensive tackle (3): Penei Sewell*, Detroit Lions; Tristan Wirfs* Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Offensive guard (3): Tyler Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Joe Thuney*, Chicago Bears; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Center (2): Drew Dalman*, Chicago Bears; Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive end (3): Aidan Hutchinson*, Detroit Lions; Micah Parsons*, Green Bay Packers; DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks
Interior linemen (3): Jalen Carter*, Philadelphia Eagles; Leonard Williams*, Seattle Seahawks, Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Outside linebacker (3): Brian Burns*, New York Giants, Jared Verse*, Los Angeles Rams; Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams
Inside/middle linebacker (2): Jack Campbell*, Detroit Lions; Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
Cornerback (2): Jaycee Horn*, Carolina Panthers; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Free safety (2): Kevin Byard III*, Chicago Bears; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Strong safety (1): Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals
Long-snapper (1): Jon Weeks*, San Francisco 49ers
Punter (1): Tress Way*, Washington Commanders
Placekicker (1): Brandon Aubrey*, Dallas Cowboys
Return specialist (1): Rashid Shaheed*, Seattle Seahawks
Special-teamer (1): Luke Gifford*, San Francisco 49ers
* indicates starter