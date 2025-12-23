2026 NFL Pro Bowl AFC, NFC rosters: The league's top players

Pro Bowlers: RB De'Von Achane (1)

Achane registered his first career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025, and has a career-high 1,726 total yards through the Dolphins' first 15 games. Despite a full workload, Achane hasn't missed a game and leads the league with five touchdown runs of at least 40 yards. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks was named a first alternate, as was fullback Alec Ingold. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were both named third alternates.

Did you know? in just his third NFL season, Achane, 24, is already the Dolphins' eighth leading rusher (2,974 as of Week 16). -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Pro Bowlers: CB Christian Gonzalez (1); QB Drake Maye (2)

Maye went to the Pro Bowl last year as an alternate, and this time gets voted in as an original pick. He is currently second in MVP odds behind the Rams' Matthew Stafford, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. As for Gonzalez, he was named second-team Associated Press All-Pro in 2024 but didn't make the Pro Bowl. So this is a bit of a makeup nod for Gonzalez, whose 2025 season hasn't been as decisive as his 2024 campaign.

Did you know? Maye becomes just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to begin his career with multiple consecutive invitations, joining Andrew Luck (3 straight), Russell Wilson (4 straight) and Dan Marino (5 straight). He joins Mike Haynes (5) and Curtis Martin (2) to open their Patriots careers with at least 2 Pro Bowl selections. -- Mike Reiss

Another losing season, another year without a Pro Bowl selection. The Jets' top candidate was K Nick Folk, who leads the AFC in field goal percentage (96.4). Come to think of it, the team's best candidates all came from special teams. The others: PR/KR Isaiah Williams (two TDs) and P Austin McNamara (third in the AFC in net average). No player on offense or defense deserved consideration. It's been one of those years.

Did you know? The Jets have gone 10 straight years without a Pro Bowl player on offense. The last was WR Brandon Marshall (2015). It's rather remarkable, considering they've invested heavily on that side of the ball -- 13 first- and second-round picks over that span. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Pro Bowlers: WR Zay Flowers (2), S Kyle Hamilton (3), C Tyler Linderbaum (3), FB Patrick Ricard (6), LB Roquan Smith (4), P Jordan Stout (1)

The Ravens' six Pro Bowl selections are their fewest since 2021, which is also the last time Baltimore didn't reach the playoffs. This also marks the first time since 2022 that quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions, didn't receive a Pro Bowl invitation. Stout becomes only the second punter in Ravens history to make the Pro Bowl, joining Sam Koch who went to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Linderbaum is the first Baltimore offensive lineman to go to three consecutive Pro Bowls since guard Marshal Yanda went to six straight (2011 to 2016). Flowers, who made his second Pro Bowl, remains the only Ravens player to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver in the team's 30-year history. SS Kyle Hamilton is the only defensive back in Ravens history to make the Pro Bowl three times in his first four seasons in the NFL.

Did you know? FB Patrick Ricard joined a select group by becoming one of seven Ravens to be selected to six or more Pro Bowls. Of those previous six, three are in the Hall of Fame (Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis and Ed Reed) and two others are semifinalists for this year's Hall of Fame class (Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda). The only undrafted player who has made more Pro Bowls for the Ravens than Ricard is kicker Justin Tucker (seven). -- Jamison Hensley

Pro Bowlers: WR Ja'Marr Chase (5)

Chase followed up his receiving triple crown with another solid season in 2025. After leading the league in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions, Chase has remained productive despite having three different quarterbacks this season. When the selections were announced, Chase was second in receptions (110) and fifth in receiving yards (1,256). Chase also led all players in targets (166) by a considerable margin. However, Chase was the Bengals' only selection, marking the first time Cincinnati did not have multiple Pro Bowlers since 2020 (when the team had none). The lone selection reflects this season's struggles amid Cincinnati's worst season (5-10) since the start of the decade.

Did you know? Chase now ranks sixth in franchise history with five Pro Bowl nods. Two of those ahead of him are also wide receivers (A.J. Green with seven and Chad Johnson at six). -- Ben Baby

Pro Bowlers: DE Myles Garrett (7); CB Denzel Ward (5)

Garrett and Ward have been rewarded with Pro Bowl honors again for anchoring one of the league's top defenses. Garrett, named to his seventh Pro Bowl, leads the NFL with a career-high 22 sacks, and is one away from breaking the NFL's single-season record. Ward has had another season with tight coverage and has recorded one interception.

Did you know? Ward, with his fifth Pro Bowl selection, passed Frank Minnifield (4) for the most Pro Bowl selections by a Browns corner. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Pro Bowlers: FS Jalen Ramsey (8); ST/WR Ben Skowronek (1); OLB T.J. Watt (8)

Multiple Steelers were voted to the Pro Bowl for the 25th consecutive season, but for the fifth season in a row none of the selected players were chosen for offensive contributions. Though he was in the middle of a less productive 2025 season with seven sacks and 18 quarterback hits in 13 games before suffering a partially collapsed lung from a dry needling treatment, Watt was named to his eighth Pro Bowl. Ramsey, meanwhile, was voted in as a safety, switching positions midway though the season after injuries depleted the unit.

Did you know? While this is Ben Skowronek's first Pro Bowl selection, the Steelers have a recent history of special teamers earning Pro Bowl nods. Miles Killebrew was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024 and 2023 for his special teams play. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Pro Bowlers: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (1); DE Will Anderson Jr. (2); WR Nico Collins (2); CB Derek Stingley Jr. (2)

Al-Shaair, making his first Pro Bowl appearance, is the heart and soul of the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL. Stingley has matched his All-Pro 2024 season with another standout year allowing the lowest passer rating (55.9) among cornerbacks with 400 coverage snaps. Collins had his third-straight 1,000-yard season, and the most impressive part is he sees countless double teams. Anderson has been a force sacking quarterbacks (11.5) and also in the run game (17 tackles for loss), both ranking in the top seven.

Did you know? Since DeMeco Ryans took over as head coach in 2023, the Texans have sent at least three players to the Pro Bowl each season. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Pro Bowlers: OG Quenton Nelson (8); RB Jonathan Taylor (3)

Taylor was flirting with history on a seemingly weekly basis during the stretch of games he put together early this season. His production has tailed off along with that of his team overall. So, Taylor will have to settle for the second-most productive season of his career. He still leads the league with 17 rushing touchdowns to go along with 1,489 yards. Nelson continues a trajectory that makes him one of the finest players in franchise history and a strong contender for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His pull blocking in the run game and his pass protection are big reasons the Colts had one of the NFL's elite offenses when healthy.

Did you know? Nelson is the second offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons, joining Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas.. -- Stephen Holder

Pro Bowlers: LS Ross Matiscik (3)

The Jaguars (11-4) are in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, yet only had one player made the Pro Bowl. Only two players -- Matiscik and kicker Cam Little -- finished in the top 10 at their positions in the fan voting part of the selection process. Matiscik was 10th while Little, who set the NFL record with a 68-yard field goal against Las Vegas on Nov. 2, was fourth. Matiscik becomes the seventh Jaguars player to make three or more Pro Bowls. QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne Jr., LB Devin Lloyd and PR Parker Washington were named as alternates.

Did you know? Matiscik is the fifth Jaguars player to be named to three Pro Bowls, joining QB Mark Brunell, DT Marcus Stroud, RB Maurice Jones-Drew and DE Calais Campbell. Only OT Tony Boselli (5) and WR Jimmy Smith (5) have made more. -- Michael DiRocco

Pro Bowlers: KR Chimere Dike (1); DT Jeffery Simmons (4)

Simmons has been a one-man wrecking crew, having caught a touchdown pass and registering a safety this season. Despite missing two games, Simmons has already set a career high with nine sacks. His late surge has helped the Titans win two games over the past three weeks to push their record to 3-12. Dike leads the NFL in all-purpose yards and kick return yards in addition to leading the Titans with four receiving touchdowns. The rookie playmaker has two punt returns for touchdowns, one of which was the first trip to the end zone by a Titans punt returner since 2012.

Did you know? Dike is the first Titans rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl since returner Marc Mariani made it in 2010. He's also the sixth since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger, joining running back Earl Campbell (1978), defensive end Jevon Kearse (1999), quarterback Vince Young (2006) and running back Chris Johnson (2008). -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Pro Bowlers: DT Zach Allen (1); OT Garett Bolles (1); OLB Nik Bonitto (2); OG Quinn Meinerz (1); CB Pat Surtain II (4); WR Courtland Sutton (2)

Bolles, Meinerz and Allen had been a first- or second-team All-Pro previously, but this is the first time in Bolles' nine seasons, Meinerz' five seasons and Allen's seven seasons they have earned a Pro Bowl selection. Surtain, in his fifth season, is already in rarified air in the storied history of Broncos' defensive backs. He is now the eighth Broncos DB to be named to at least four Pro Bowls; Steve Atwater, Champ Bailey, Chris Harris Jr., John Lynch, Dennis Smith, Aqib Talib and Louis Wright are the others. Atwater, Bailey and Lynch are Hall of Famers.

Did you know? This is the most Pro Bowl selections for the Broncos since 2016 when they had six players selected from a team that finished 9-7. Four of the Pro Bowl selections that year -- CB Chris Harris Jr., CB Aqib Talib, S Darian Stewart and OLB Von Miller -- were on defense. It was also WR Demaryius Thomas' last Pro Bowl selection. And with three Pro Bowl selections last season it is also the most in back-to-back seasons for the Broncos since they had 12 combined in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. -- Jeff Legwold