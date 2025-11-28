Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jaxson Dart is unequivocally back as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants. And he will be taking all the first-team reps this week in preparation for the New England Patriots on "Monday Night Football," interim coach Mike Kafka said on Friday.

The Giants announced Dart officially cleared concussion protocol on Thursday. He had missed the previous two games with Jameis Winston starting in his place.

"I'm ready. I've been waiting for it," Dart said after practice on Friday. "Obviously these primetime games are the ones you have circled on your calendar. I'm excited to go out there, compete at a high level and do everything in my power to rally these guys to put our team in the best situation when the clock hits zero that we're going to come out with a win."

New York (2-10) has dropped six straight games. Meanwhile, the Patriots (10-2) have won nine straight.

The Giants will be trying to snap a franchise-record 12-game road skid with their rookie quarterback back behind center.

"It's great to get him back in the mix," Kafka said. "He's been prepping."

Dart came close to returning last week. He felt he could play, but the doctors thought otherwise. The first-round pick didn't clear the concussion protocol.

Now, he returns knowing there must be more prudence about the hits he takes. Dart is taking almost 10 hits per game.

Even though Dart thought he did better in the game in which he sustained a concussion Nov. 9 in Chicago, it was still the fourth time in eight games dating back to the preseason that he needed to be evaluated for a concussion. That equals a lot of time being off the field.

"Moving forward, I have to be more available for this team," Dart said. "This is obviously on the forefront of my mind moving forward."

Dart took exception to the idea that his head was getting checked during all those concussion tests. He said that was not the case. Some of the previous tests were prompted by other potential warnings signs, such as him being out of breath or having a stinger, not direct hits to the head, he said.

The bottom line is that Dart still had to leave the game in all four circumstances. And the actual concussion cost him two games during his rookie season.

"I'm still getting used to this game. I'm getting used to this speed, this level," Dart said. "In college, you can watch my tape, I very rarely slid. This is a different beast. For me, I have to obviously be more responsible when I'm in the open field. But I felt I was getting better at it each and every week."

Dart didn't see any hits in the Chicago matchup that he should've avoided. He thought he was playing smart as former coach Brian Daboll and the Giants called six designed runs in that contest. But Dart slid twice and thought the hit that caused his concussion wasn't one he could've completely avoided.

Dart praised the Giants medical staff even though he returned to the contest for two more plays following the injury. They eventually pulled him between quarters.

"I wasn't in a good space to be out there," Dart said.

Dart will be playing his first game without Daboll, who was fired on Nov. 10. He started his first press conference since the injury with an opening statement about his former head coach.

Daboll and Dart were known to have a strong relationship, on and off the field.

"I have all the respect in the world for him. He's an incredible offensive mind. He's done an amazing job developing me up until this point, and you know, this business is a beast," Dart said. "Give a shout to coach Shane [Bowen] as well. We just weren't able to get enough wins for them. But at the same time, got a lot of respect for them.

"And Coach [Daboll], who knows if I'm here without him. So I have all the respect for him and love for him."