EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart cleared concussion protocol Thursday, setting the stage for him to return Monday night against the New England Patriots.

Dart missed the past two games with a concussion suffered Nov. 9 against the Chicago Bears. Jameis Winston started in his place.

Dart, a first-round pick earlier this year, has started seven games. He's thrown 10 touchdown passes and rushed for seven more.

The rookie returns after practicing in full for the first time on Wednesday. He was a limited participant in practice last week.

A source told ESPN that Dart was disappointed he was unable to play this past Sunday in Detroit. He took reps early in the week as if he would be available, but ultimately wasn't cleared.

Dart, who has been checked for a concussion in four of his last eight games dating back to the preseason, was the first quarterback up at practice Wednesday. That seemed to indicate he was in line to return.

"Yeah, we had the same plan that we had last week," interim coach Mike Kafka said on Wednesday. "We'll kind of carry that into this week and then just really see what ends up happening throughout the process with Jaxson being in the protocol."

They reviewed the good news on Thursday after Dart met with an independent neurologist. It's the final step of the protocol.

Dart's style of play has been a topic of conversation surrounding the Giants this season. The team didn't want to take away his aggressiveness.

Brian Daboll was fired the day after Dart suffered the concussion. Kafka has been the playcaller throughout the season.

Several teammates told ESPN in recent weeks they have been imploring Dart to slide more and get out of bounds, when possible, near the sideline. They know he can't keep taking the same type of hits.

Dart is taking close to 10 hits per game.

"The best ability is availability," Winston said recently.

The Giants (2-10) enter Monday night on a six-game skid. They are currently in the midst of a franchise-record 12-game losing streak on the road.

New York has a bye next week. It was still hopeful entering this week that Dart would be able to return for the primetime contest.

The starting quarterback was in good spirits even before getting the final clearance on Thanksgiving.

"Well, we're still having the same conversations that we would have any given week," Winston said on Wednesday. "I think he's locked into that point. I mean, last week, man, he was determined to play. It's just the NFL has a strict protocol and that's what happened. I was grateful, but at the same time, I felt for him because I know how much work he puts in, and I know how he prepares, and I just told him I had his back. But we're not doing anything different. We're still having the same conversations. He's still putting in his work and hopefully this week he'll be able to bounce back and help lead us to a win."