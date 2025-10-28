Anthony Nelson puts the Buccaneers on the board after returning an interception for touchdown. (0:22)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints have informed rookie quarterback Tyler Shough that he will be their starter against the Los Angeles Rams with Spencer Rattler remaining on the bench, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Coach Kellen Moore benched Rattler in favor of Shough midway through Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and said after the game that he'd take 48 hours to decide on a starting quarterback.

Sunday's game against the Rams will be Shough's first NFL start and his first start overall since he played for Louisville on Nov. 30, 2024.

He completed 17 of 30 passes for 128 yards, one interception and no touchdowns against the Bucs after entering with the team trailing 17-3. Prior to Sunday's loss, he had only seen limited action at the end of a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

Rattler, who won the job over Shough during an extended training camp battle, has struggled in his past two games, turning the ball over six times -- with four interceptions and two fumbles -- in six quarters against the Chicago Bears and the Bucs. He was also sacked seven times in his past six quarters.

He was pulled after the Saints' first offensive drive of the third quarter vs. Tampa Bay. The Saints went backward on that drive because of three penalties, and Moore said he turned to Shough to try to give the offense a spark.

Rattler is now 1-13 as a starter dating to last season when he filled in for an injured Derek Carr during two separate stints. Rattler's lone win as a starting quarterback came against the New York Giants this season in Week 5.