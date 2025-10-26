Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough got his first real playing time Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler midway through the game while trailing 17-3. Rattler has struggled the past two weeks, turning the ball over four times against the Chicago Bears last week and twice in the first half against the Bucs.

Shough began warming up after the Saints punted midway through the third quarter. While Rattler donned a baseball cap, Shough put his helmet on and went through an extensive warmup, taking snaps from center Luke Fortner and throwing passes to Juwan Johnson and Chris Olave.

Saints coach Kellen Moore was asked about the possibility of playing Shough, the 40th pick of the 2025 draft, during the practice week. He did not close the door on the possibility, saying it would be evaluated week to week.

Rattler, a 2024 fifth-round pick, won the starting job over Shough after an extended competition during the summer. Rattler, who filled in for an injured Derek Carr last season, went into the week with a 1-12 record as a starter.

Shough's only game action this season was in relief of Rattler toward the end of a 44-13 blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks.