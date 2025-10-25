Open Extended Reactions

The New Orleans Saints have said they're not interested in trading away one of their wide receivers, but league sources believe Rashid Shaheed can be had for the right price.

Teams continue to call the Saints regarding the trade availability of Shaheed and fellow receiver Chris Olave, sources told ESPN.

The Saints are attempting to re-sign Olave to a contract extension, and sources believe New Orleans would like to receive a third-round draft pick in a trade involving Shaheed.

Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks also is a candidate to be traded ahead of the NFL's Nov. 4 deadline, according to sources. If dealt, it would mark the fifth time in his 12-year career that Cooks has been traded.

The three teams that appear to be most aggressively pursuing a wide receiver before the deadline are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, according to sources.

Olave, 25, said last week that due to the last-place Saints' struggles, he understands his name will be mentioned as the trade deadline approaches.

Olave also sounded confident speaking to reporters about the possibility of sticking around New Orleans long term, saying he and the Saints were "on the same page" when asked about contract talks.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told WWL Radio on Tuesday that the team has fielded calls about a few players, but declined to identify them.

Shaheed, 27, has 30 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season. Shaheed, who was an All-Pro punt returner in 2023, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Olave, who has 44 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns this season, has a $15.5 million team option for the 2026 season.

Cooks, 32, rejoined the Saints earlier this year on a two-year, $13 million deal. A former first-round draft selection of New Orleans, Cooks has 14 catches for 127 yards in seven games this season.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.