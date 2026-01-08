Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round after missing five games with a foot injury.

Odunze was a full participant in practice Thursday and does not carry an injury designation. The 23-year-old receiver said that he is planning to play against the Packers and believes he can contribute no matter what his role is.

"I can definitely provide an asset to this offense," Odunze said. "It's tough being out for five weeks and having to be on the sideline and have all that happen and go through that, the ups and downs of the season and not being able to contribute. As long as I have the option to be out there and contribute, I'm going to give it my all. I believe I can make a difference."

Odunze has been dealing with a stress fracture in his foot since late October. His final action of the regular season came in Week 13 when the Bears beat the Eagles 24-15 and Odunze logged two catches for eight yards.

After being ruled out against the Packers the following week, Odunze attempted to return against the Cleveland Browns but suffered a setback with his injury during pregame warmups that led to him being a late scratch. The Bears then shut Odunze down for the remainder of the regular season.

"I know he wants to be out there and helping," Bears coach Ben Johnson said on Dec. 7. "It's hard to tell him no sometimes. He just wants to be out on the field competing and contributing and helping our team win. So there may be a case where we have to protect him from himself a little bit and just make sure we get him right and he'll be able to help us down the road."

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle intimated that Odunze could have a smaller role than normal on Saturday night. Odunze admitted that he is not in "peak shape" right now but has worked to keep his conditioning level where it needs to be.

"There might be some limitations, those are still to be discussed," Odunze said. "For me, I'm looking to be out there as much as possible. Make as many plays as I can. At the end of the day, it's all or nothing for this game to make it to the Super Bowl until the end of the season. I want to contribute as much as possible and put everything that I have out there on the field. That's my mentality. Obviously the trainers and everybody has the scientific and the correct way of going about things. I respect those (opinions) too. It's going to be a little bit of clash at hand because of those things."

Wide receivers DJ Moore (knee) and Jahdae Walker (illness), left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (quad) and cornerbacks Nick McCloud (illness) and Jaylon Jones (ankle) do not have injury designations for Saturday's game. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) and offensive tackle Braxton Jones (knee) were full participants during Thursday's practice and await being activated off injured reserve. Both are listed as questionable.