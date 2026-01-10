David Newton breaks down what's ahead for Saturday's clash with the Rams and explains why the matchup is set to be "lit." (0:35)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young lumbered his way to the podium earlier this week, taking short, slow steps. He showed no emotion, so you couldn't tell he was preparing for his first NFL playoff game any more than you could when he was benched last season.

Say what you want about Young's inconsistency in games, but he's consistent in everything he does before and after them.

Coach Dave Canales almost laughed on Thursday when asked if the top pick of the 2023 draft had done anything out of the ordinary preparing for Saturday's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5), the first playoff appearance for Carolina (8-9) since 2017 and the first at Bank of America Stadium since 2015.

"Bryce is really consistent in terms of his prep, our normal conversations throughout the week," Canales said. "He goes out there to practice and he just continues to lead the group and make sure we get to the right play.

"His demeanor stays pretty even, which is why he's performed really well in critical situations, end-of-game situations, fourth down and those types of things.''

The Panthers lost their final two regular-season games, but they were awarded their postseason berth through a tiebreaker, as the Atlanta Falcons beating the New Orleans Saints on the final day of the season was the deciding factor in Carolina winning the NFC South crown.

Still, Canales and his team know Young will operate as if it's business as usual.

"Bryce has grown in a million different ways,'' running back Chuba Hubbard said. "But one thing about him, he's always been cool in those moments since the day he got here.''

Since being drafted No. 1 in 2023, Young's career has been defined by inconsistency and resiliency. Uneven performances played a role in Carolina failing to win back-to-back games since mid-October. But 12 times in his career -- including six this season -- Young has led the Panthers to a fourth-quarter or overtime game-winning drive.

The six comebacks tie him for most in the NFL this season. One of those was the Week 13 victory over the Rams -- his wild-card opponent this week -- when Young completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for 206 yards and three touchdowns and had a career-best 147.1 passer rating.

Young's history of leading late-game comebacks began in high school with a thrilling win over IMG Academy and continued in college when he helped Alabama stave off Auburn in the 2021 Iron Bowl.

As the Panthers prepare to host the Rams (4:30 p.m. ET, Fox), all eyes will be on Young and how he performs -- because it will set the tone for what comes next.

The Panthers, according to league sources close to the situation, plan to pick up Young's fifth-year contract option this spring. But they haven't seen enough to begin thinking about whether a potential extension could be on the horizon unless Young convinces them during the playoffs -- where Carolina begins as 10.5-point underdogs to the Rams, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Despite the long odds, those who have coached and played alongside Young believe he is prepared to rise to the occasion just as he has so often in fourth-quarter comebacks.

"We won the game because of Young,'' said Bill O'Brien, Young's Alabama offensive coordinator in 2021 and now the head coach at Boston College. "He was amazing. One of his greatest traits is he's very poised.''

It took a game-tying drive in regulation and four overtimes to do it, but Bryce Young led Alabama to a 24-22 win over Auburn in the 2021 Iron Bowl. AP Photo/Butch Dill

YOUNG AND THE Alabama offense that averaged 39.9 points in 2021 were lifeless until 1:32 remained in the Iron Bowl. Young, in his first year as the starter, had been sacked eight times and the Crimson Tide trailed archrival Auburn 10-3.

Then Young came alive.

He led Alabama on a 12-play, 97-yard drive, capped by a 28-yard, game-tying touchdown pass to Ja'Corey Brooks with 24 seconds left in regulation. Young would go on to lead Bama to a 24-22 win in quadruple overtime.

Young had shown that sort of fourth-quarter magic in high school, too, when he engineered his first game-winning drive for Mater Dei High School in 2018. He led a nearly perfect nine-play, 75-yard series that ended with him faking an inside handoff and sprinting left for a 5-yard touchdown run to end IMG Academy's 40-game win streak.

He carried that into the pros after Carolina drafted him No. 1 in 2023. Twelve of Young's 14 career wins have come near the end of regulation or overtime, the most of any quarterback since he entered the league. At 24, he's the youngest quarterback to orchestrate 11 game-winning drives before turning 25, passing Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

That includes beating the Rams in Week 13, when Young threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with 6:43 remaining.

Young's prowess on game-winning drives, however, should come with an asterisk.

Unlike Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff and Bo Nix, who each have 10 game-winning drives since 2023, Young hasn't had the luxury of playing with the lead often in the fourth quarter. In 42 of his 44 career starts, the Panthers have been tied or trailed at some point in the final period.

Carolina has trailed entering the fourth quarter in 32 of those games, going 5-27. The next closest quarterback to Young is Geno Smith, who has trailed in 28 games over that span.

Young's inconsistent play is a significant reason the Panthers have trailed so often late in games.

Most of his stats this season rank in the bottom half of the league. He finished the regular season 22nd out of 28 qualified quarterbacks in QBR (47.7). He ranked 21st in passing yards (3,011), 20th in completion percentage (64), 26th in yards per attempt (6.3), 25th in attempts of 15-plus air yards (16%) and 27th in QBR when blitzed (44).

Despite the comebacks, Young's QBR when the game is on the line hasn't been great. He ranks 16th in the final two minutes of regulation and 13th in the final five. That's better than his baseline but not enough to overshadow the rest of his profile.

Yet Young's teammates continue to believe in him and his growth as a quarterback when it matters most.

"Every single time it's the 'got to have [it] moment,' that's what he does,'' guard Austin Corbett said. "He understands pressure and understands it's also a privilege, and that's where he thrives.''

O'BRIEN BELIEVES YOUNG'S ability to overcome adversity and his understanding of the game will allow him to develop into a more consistent quarterback with more talent around him.

"I don't think he worries about anything,'' O'Brien said. "Nothing really fazes him.''

How Young handled being benched after an 0-2 start in 2024, his first under coach Dave Canales, epitomizes that ability. Since returning as Carolina's starter in Week 8 of 2024, Young has averaged 196.7 passing yards per game and completed 63% of his passes for 38 touchdowns to 17 interceptions. He has a 12-14 record and a QBR of 52.

That's a significant improvement from his 2-16 record before the benching, when he had 11 touchdowns to 13 interceptions and was averaging 176 passing yards per game for a QBR of 32.

He has improved, but he has not put together reliably strong performances and wins. He had a franchise-record 448 yards passing in Week 11 against Atlanta and a career-low 54 in Week 17 against Seattle.

"In this league, you've got to turn the page,'' Young said after his poor outing against Seattle. "Good and bad comes with sports. That's the maturity you have to have at this level.''

Canales called Young's ability to compartmentalize and move on from adverse situations "special.''

"It's really important for the big picture, especially when you're standing in front of the group [saying] this drive's going to be a touchdown drive, this next play's going to be a big one,'' he said. "To have that kind of salesmanship, it's really important for the quarterback to have that.''

Bryce Young and coach Dave Canales celebrate after beating the Bucs in Week 16. Tampa got revenge by upending Carolina in Week 18. Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

YOUNG'S BIGGEST IMPROVEMENT since his rookie season has been pre-snap reads, something O'Brien said was special during the quarterback's college career. It has helped Young make plays even when protection breaks down, particularly in clutch situations, with big runs and throws.

"It's a learning curve for a lot of quarterbacks,'' offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said. "Bryce, he's taking all these things in and continues to really grow with this offense and really push the guys forward of, 'Hey, we need to all buy in to this pre-snap stuff that we're trying to do to make sure that we give ourselves the best chance to take advantage of the matchups.'"

Idzik noted the 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, when some of Young's biggest plays came on crucial third or fourth downs with pressure looks. He loved the way Young navigated protection and route concepts.

"He's as calm as it gets under pressure," Idzik said.

O'Brien said Young's pre-snap reads play a big part in his ability to throw through the "trees'' of big linemen despite being listed as 5-foot-10. He said that's why former Alabama coach Nick Saban wasn't fazed by Young's size when recruiting him.

"He understands what's happening pre-snap and then he's able to make good, good decisions most of the time," O'Brien said. "He can anticipate, which is one of the biggest, most important traits for a quarterback.

"He's got a very quick release, so the ball is out before a guy can get his hands up to bat it down. Even when the guy's hands are up, he can find a lane. He's amazing at that.''

O'Brien credits Saban for putting all his quarterbacks, particularly Young, in adverse situations during practice.

"He's able to use that pre-snap read to gain a lot of information,'' O'Brien said. "One year [2021] we were playing Arkansas. They were dropping eight and rushing three. He broke the school record for passing yards [559 plus five touchdowns].

"I saw that [in the Week 16 Tampa game]. He was in the gun and using his cadence to gain information, and then zip it out there on a one-on-one.''

Young had only 191 yards passing in that victory, but he threw two touchdowns and had a 102.5 passer rating. Pre-snap reads were key.

"He's done a great job this year of adding that to his tool belt,'' Idzik said.

THREE PANTHERS QUARTERBACKS have won a playoff game: Jake Delhomme (5), Cam Newton (3) and Kerry Collins (1). Joining that list will be Young's next challenge.

That's why Canales and others say the pressure Young faced this season will benefit him long term, regardless of how far the Panthers go in the playoffs.

"That's when things really ramp up,'' O'Brien said. "So yeah, winning a playoff game will be important early on in his career.''

That's easier said than done. Quarterbacks starting their first playoff game have a 72-94 record, according to ESPN Research.

Even future Hall of Famers had to wait for their first playoff win. Peyton Manning didn't get his until his third NFL season. The same goes for Joe Montana. John Elway didn't win his until his fourth.

Young isn't looking that far ahead. He is focused on the wild-card game against the Rams, where he would benefit from a balanced offense like the Panthers had in the Week 13 win, when running back Rico Dowdle and Hubbard combined for 35 carries and 141 of the team's 164 rushing yards.

Carolina has totaled 118 rushing yards in its past two games, including 19 in the 16-14 Week 18 loss to the Bucs.

The Panthers believe their quarterback is ready to meet the moment the playoffs offer.

"No one's more calm in clutch moments,'' said Frank Reich, who was Carolina's coach when it drafted Young. "Always has been ... always will be.''