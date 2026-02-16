Source: Browns hire Falcons' Rutenberg to replace Schwartz as DC

The "Get Up" crew discusses whether the Eagles should trade A.J. Brown this offseason. (2:00)

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Atlanta Falcons defensive passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg to be their next defensive coordinator, a league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Rutenberg, 44, replaces Jim Schwartz, who served in the role for the past three seasons but resigned after being passed over for the head coaching job in favor of Todd Monken.

This will mark Rutenberg's first stint as a defensive coordinator. He just finished his first season in Atlanta after four seasons as linebackers coach for the New York Jets.

Rutenberg will take over a defense that has been one of the league's best under Schwartz. In 2025, the Browns ranked fourth in total defense, allowing 283.6 yards per game. Over the past three seasons, Cleveland has allowed the fewest yards in the league. The unit is headlined by two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, five-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward and Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger.

Monken said at his introductory news conference that he does not anticipate changing Cleveland's defensive scheme. Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam said that "by and large" he expected the majority of the Browns' defensive starters and defensive coaching staff to return for the 2026 season.

Rutenberg, a Cornell grad and Washington, D.C. native, got his start in the NFL as a player personnel intern for Washington in 2003. He then worked as an administrative assistant to head coach Joe Gibbs before working as a graduate assistant at UCLA from 2006 to 2008. Rutenberg then worked as passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach at New Mexico State from 2009 to 2012.

In 2013, Rutenberg returned to the NFL as assistant defensive backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013 to 2015. He then served as a defensive assistant for the next two seasons before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach, a role he held for two seasons. In 2020, Rutenberg joined the San Francisco 49ers as their pass game specialist.