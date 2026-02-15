Sources: Raiders hire Seahawks' Andrew Janocko as OC

Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko as offensive coordinator after meeting with the organization on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Janocko will once again reunite with first-time head coach Klint Kubiak, whom he worked with in Seattle, New Orleans and Minnesota. Janocko was also a candidate for the same title in Seattle as Kubiak's successor.

Janocko and Kubiak will be tasked with turning around a Raiders offense that was one of the worst in the league in 2025. Under Chip Kelly and interim offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, Las Vegas was last in points scored (14.2), rushing yards per game (77.5) and total yards (245.2), and 26th in red zone efficiency (50%).

Starting quarterback Geno Smith never lived up to Carroll's expectations, throwing for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns and a league-high 17 interceptions.

Despite hiring Janocko, Kubiak said during his introductory news conference that he will handle playcalling duties.

"I do, but I hope you guys know I've never called the game by myself," Kubiak said. "That's something we do as a coaching staff together. We plan together. We communicate on game day together: quarterback coach, pass game coordinator [and] run game coordinator; that is a group effort."

The Raiders have the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft and are expected to select Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, with Kubiak and Janocko overseeing his development.

Smith is under contract until 2028, so the coaches and front office will have to come together to determine the best path forward for the veteran signal-caller. Smith will have a dead cap hit of $18.5 million if he is released this offseason.

Kubiak's working relationship with Janocko dates to his time as a quarterbacks coach turned offensive coordinator for the Vikings from 2019 to 2021. In Minnesota, Janocko held multiple assistant positions such as assistant offensive line coach, wide receivers coach and quarterbacks coach.

Janocko spent two seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the Chicago Bears before taking on the same role for the Saints in 2024 when Kubiak was the offensive coordinator. He followed Kubiak to Seattle in 2025 to help the Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

The addition of Janocko to the coaching staff comes after the Raiders hired assistant head coach Mike McCoy and promoted defensive line coach/run game coordinator Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator.